How ‘The Voice’ Took over a Judge’s Life

In a recent interview, Blake Shelton opened up about how “The Voice” “took over” his life.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music on June 4, Shelton said that when the NBC show became so consuming, it “pushed him further into the public eye,” in the words of Yahoo.

Shelton said, “I always just feel like, hey, look, if I go somewhere, then it must mean that I’m ready to high-five some people when I get out there … It took away the public side of my life and pushed me into it… But you know what, I’m weird anyway. I live out in the middle of nowhere in Oklahoma. And I mean, I am in L.A. half the time, but I’m pretty much a slug here.”

Shelton added, “I live off Gwen here and I just hide in the house so I got it pretty good.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Announced Their Engagement in October 2020

Shelton and Stefani got engaged in October 2020. They announced the news that same month on Instagram. Stefani shared a photo showing off her new ring with Shelton, captioning the pic, “@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx.”

The post has over 1 million likes to date.

During his interview with Lowe, Shelton said that he’s “still not really over” the fact that he gets to collaborate with someone as successful as his soon-to-be wife.

He said, “I still have those moments when we get into work mode, I know that it should be super like emotional and personal and this, because we haven’t done that many, we’ve done four songs together, and I’m still more in blown away fan shocked mode when I actually work with her.”

When Does a New Season of ‘The Voice’ Start?

While NBC hasn’t announced when Season 21 of “The Voice” will kick off, Hidden Remote reported it will likely start in September 2021.

The outlet wrote, “Should NBC return to a more standard schedule for Fall 2021, it’s likely we could see ‘The Voice’ season 21 kick-off as early as Monday, Sept. 20, or Monday, Sept. 27.”

Ariana Grande will be joining Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend on the judges’ panel, meaning Nick Jonas will be saying goodbye to his time on the show. At least for now.

As pointed out in a recent Heavy article, Jonas left the show in 2019 but then returned against for the most recent season, Season 20.

While Jonas hasn’t stated exactly why he’s leaving “The Voice”, a source told Page Six that the change is not permanent.

“[Grande] is replacing Nick Jonas, who is a [coach] on the current season, but he isn’t leaving for good. Nick will remain on rotation with other stars that have appeared on the show. The chances are he will be back soon.”

Shelton is currently the longest-standing “Voice” coach. He has been a part of all 21 seasons of the show.