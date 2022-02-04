Blake Shelton Stuns Fans With Nearly Unrecognizable Hair in New Photo

Blake Shelton has been a coach on NBC’s “The Voice” for over a decade, meaning fans have had the chance to watch his look evolve over the years.

Before he was ever a coach on “The Voice,” however, Shelton had a very different look, and he shared a throwback to that time on his Instagram page in early February 2022.

“It’s all that I know how to be… #ComeBackAsACountryBoy,” Shelton wrote alongside an old photo of him in reference to one of his newest songs, “Come Back as a Country Boy.”

Fans Loved the Throwback

Fans immediately took to Shelton’s comment section to let him know how they felt about the throwback image.

“Look at that face! #MorganWallenTwin,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Absolutely LOVE the long hair…”

Some thought Shelton has gotten more attractive with the years after the photo was taken.

“You are even more handsome right now,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Still as handsome now as he was then! Gwen [Stefani] is a lucky woman and he is a lucky man.”

Some hope Shelton will bring the hairstyle back.

“Please bring the mullet back i would love to hear what kelly [Clarkson] and john [Legend] would say on The Voice,” one person commented.

Shelton Captured Fans’ Hearts by Singing With a 6-Year-Old

Shelton made headlines in early February 2022 by pulling a 6-year-old fan on stage to sing with him during his concert in Choctaw, Oklahoma at the Choctaw Casinos and Resorts venue.

The boy, Wyatt, was carrying a sign reading, “Your smallest, biggest fan from Lake Texoma, 6 years old waiting on a heart transplant,” according to CMT News.

The sign can be seen in a photo uploaded to Facebook by Wyatt’s mother, Harley McKee.

“Think y’all are having a bad day, put that into perspective right there, man,” Shelton told the crowd after spotting Wyatt and talking to him.

Shelton brought Wyatt on the stage, where the singer sat on his knees and asked if Wyatt would like to sing the verse or the chorus of one of his songs. Wyatt told Shelton that he knew every single word to the song, “God’s Country,” so they sang the entire song together, Wyatt singing through laughter when Shelton reached over to tickle him.

The whole thing was captured on video and posted to Facebook by Wyatt’s mother.

“I don’t know if Blake Shelton will ever see this but I just want to let him know he is awesome and officially my favorite person he absolutely made Wyatt’s day thank you so much to him and everyone who stopped us to tell him how great he was on stage and told him they are praying for him!!!” she wrote. “Definitely a night to remember!!! #WyattStrong.”

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, which is pretty much a given, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

