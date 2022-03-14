Blake Shelton Fans Love His Mullet in New Throwback Image

Blake Shelton, country music superstar and coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” shared a throwback to his mullet days, and fans immediately flocked to the comment section to show their appreciation.

Shelton shared the photo on Instagram alongside the caption, “When you #ComeBackAsACountryBoy, it’s all about the paisley print, y’all.”

Shelton is referencing one of his newest songs, “Come Back As a Country Boy,” which was released in 2021.

Fans Loved the Throwback Image

Fans took to Shelton’s comment section to share how much they loved the image.

“Hubby hubba hubba Blake! #stillfine,” one person wrote.

Another wrote, “20 years ago, omg! So cute & good lookin’… today, still so cute & so handsome. Paisley shirt back then, oh yeah, aging like fine wine! But your button down shirts today, jeans, cowboy boots, hoodies, flipped baseball hats, cowboy hats, whatever you’re wearing is always #ComeBackAsACountryBoy!”

“You are so stinking adorable – when I watch you on The Voice you remind me of my dad so much – very dry humor but hysterical – dad was born in Glade Hill, W Virginia moved to New Jersey when he got out of the marines🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸he loved country,” another person commented.

The image is a lot like one he previously shared on Instagram.

“It’s all that I know how to be… #ComeBackAsACountryBoy,” Shelton wrote in early February 2022 alongside an old photo of him in a cowboy hat, fringe jacket, and rocking the same mullet.

When Will Blake Shelton Retire From ‘The Voice’?

Shelton recently shared some more information about his plans for retirement from the music industry and “The Voice” in the future.

Shelton has not said explicitly that he will be leaving “The Voice” anytime soon, but he has previously hinted at his possible exit from the show in the near future multiple times.

In an interview at the Country Radio Seminar in late February 2022, Shelton opened up about the possibility of retiring, per Country Now. Though his career is still currently successful, Shelton says that he has thought about the future.

“You have to be honest with yourself and you can’t believe that this is going to go on forever because it’s not,” Shelton told the host and crowd.

He added, “People are going to get tired of you winning the awards. They’re going to get tired of you having number one after number one, after number one, and they may not be mad at you, but they’ve already got two or three of your albums. How many albums do I need by Blake Shelton?”

Previously, in an interview with Hoda Kotb when he was guest-hosting “Today With Hoda & Jenna” on March 31, 2021, Shelton hinted at when he might think about leaving the show for good and officially retiring from the Hollywood scene altogether, which would include “The Voice.”

Shelton has been open about his dislike of the Hollywood lifestyle in the past, even taking the time to diss the other coaches for their enjoyment of it in some cases.

Kotb asked him if he could picture himself and his fiance Gwen Stefani “just out in Oklahoma; not jetting all over the place… just kind of living a simpler life when you look way, way down the road?

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, it likely would in mid-September.

