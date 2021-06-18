Country Star Compares Blake Shelton to a ‘Blister That Won’t Go Away’

Blake Shelton, country music superstar and the longest-tenured coach on NBC’s “The Voice” is heading out on tour this summer alongside country star Trace Adkins. In true Shelton fashion, he threw some digs at his tour partner before heading out, but those did not go unnoticed.

Adkins spoke with The Tennessean before the Country Music Television Awards, which aired on June 9, 2021, about going on tour with Shelton.

Shelton previously spoke with USA Today Network about Adkins.

“I can’t shake him,” Shelton said at the time. “He’s literally like a skin tag on my tour.”

Adkins Says Shelton is ‘A Blister’

When speaking with The Tennessean, Adkins had some choice words for Shelton.

“I can’t even clean up what I want to say,” Adkins said. “‘Skin tag,’ That’s a good one! But no, mine would be more like a blister that won’t go away. That’s what he’s been to me for 20 years. He’s been riding my coattails for so long now. I’m exhausted from carrying him.”

Adkins added, “You know, he wouldn’t have kept that ‘Voice’ gig if I wouldn’t have been the one to tell him how to act, and texting him during the show ‘No, don’t pick her!’ He would have never stayed. He won’t tell anybody that though.”

The tour, which is called the “Friends and Heroes 2021 Tour” also features Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd and special guest Lindsay Ell. The tour runs from August to October. See all the available tour dates online here.

Shelton will be a busy man, as he is also planning on getting married in the summer of 2021.

Some Fans Think Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Are Already Married

In an exclusive photo sent to Page Six, Stefani appears to be wearing a wedding band in addition to her large engagement ring.

The couple was out in public with Stefani’s 7-year-old son, Apollo, in Santa Monica, California, over the weekend, and a zoomed-in photo appears to show Stefani wearing a diamond-studded wedding band.

Stefani’s most recent update on social media showed off her surprise bridal shower along with the caption “SHE’S GETTING MARRIED.” Because the bridal shower appeared to take place in Los Angeles, it’s possible that Stefani and Shelton are still just engaged and planning a wedding for later this year.

Shelton opened up to USA Today about the wedding planning process and why he hasn’t been involved in all the small details and decisions.

“If I was picking our meal, it would just literally be everything fried,” he told the outlet. “French fries, chicken tenders, you know, all of that stuff. I think she knows that it would be a pretty classless wedding if I was in control.”

During the 10-year celebration of “The Voice,” Shelton shared a rare insight into their relationship. He also said he knew they may seem like an odd pair to people on the outside, but he doesn’t see it that way.

“If you would have told me back in 1996 that Gwen Stefani was gonna be my girlfriend, I would have laughed you out of the room,” Shelton shared. “You know what I’m saying? I would have thought you were crazy. Saying it right now, I almost bust out laughing. That’s how ridiculous it is.”

