‘The Voice’ Coach Blake Shelton Posts Cryptic Instagram Video

“The Voice” coach Blake Shelton posted a cryptic Instagram video as part of a teaser for a new project, and fans are excited.

On Sunday, August 14, 2022, Shelton posted a video of an neon lamp of a cowboy riding a horse. There was no caption on the video, but Shelton’s venue, Ole Red, commented with eye emojis.

At the end of the video, the graphic changes to “Coming Soon,” also in red and blue fluorescent lights.

It’s likely the video was part of the publicity for Shelton’s already-filmed project, “Barmageddon,” which is set to premiere on the USA Network this fall. The show was filmed at Shelton’s Nashville Bar.

The Project Also Includes ‘The Voice’ Host Carson Daly

“Barmageddon” also features Carson Daly. Daly acts as a bartender in the show while Shelton takes the stage with the band for singalongs.

The show is hosted by WWE Hall of Famer and “Dancing With the Stars” alum Nikki Bella and will see celebrity friends competing against one another in “classic bar games with a fun twist, including Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, Drunken Axe Hole, Sharts (‘Shelton Darts’) and more,” according to Deadline.

“Nashville is known for great music and hospitality, which makes it the perfect setting,” Shelton said in a press release, per Deadline. “I’m excited about Barmageddon and can’t wait for friends, old and new, to join my buddy Carson and me for some drinks, music and high-spirited fun at Ole Red.”

Daly added, “Blake, Lee and I wanted to create a show where the audience can feel like they’re hanging out with us at Ole Red in Nashville, having a drink and cheering on friends as they compete in the ultimate test of athleticism and endurance – bar games!”

According to the series description in the press release, “Plucked from obscurity following their epic misadventures on the Internet, these now-infamous stars find themselves at Ole Red hoping to be redeemed. The competition heats up when the losing rival of each round has a chance to even the score by spinning the Wheel of Redemption, a risky move with hilarious consequences.”

Shelton and Daly will both work with the celebrities, sharing hints, tips, and heckling during the games to keep everyone having a good time.

The show is produced by White Label Productions and JLP Pictures. Shelton and Daly both serve as executive producers.

Fans Were Curious About Shelton’s Video

After Shelton posted the video on Instagram, fans took to his comment section to theorize about the project.

“I am looking forward to whatever Blake Shelton has coming,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “excited, whatever it means.”

Some thought Shelton could be teasing new music.

“Omg is this a hint for new music. Or you taking up bull riding now. Lol. Can’t wait for new music from you,” one fan wrote in the comments.

Another person simply asked, “New song?”

Some pointed out that Shelton has the new show coming.

“Is this new music or about @barmageddonusa,” a comment reads.

“The Voice” is set to return to NBC on September 19, 2022. The season will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend.

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ Cast Member Hits Back at Lawsuit