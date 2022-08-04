Blake Shelton Shows What His ‘Real Men’ Superpower Is In New Video

Fans of “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton are loving his newest video, which came from a behind-the-scenes moment from a video shoot.

In the video, Shelton picks up a large piece of wood and acts as if he’s going to bite into it.

“Real men just have themselves a slice,” Shelton says in the video before picking up the large piece of wood and turning to his editor. “[This is a] 200-year-old sycamore tree. And then you’ll superimpose me actually taking a bite. That’s what you do.”

The caption reads, “You work up an appetite when you’ve got country boy superpowers like mine… #wellness #nature.”

Fans Love the Video

Fans took to the comment section to let Shelton know they love the video.

“Now that’s what I’m talking about,” one person wrote in the comments.

Another wrote, “Is it a hardwood?”

Others thought it was just funny.

“Gwen pls give him some food,” another person wrote.

TikTok Placed a Warning on a Video Posted by Shelton

In a recent video, Shelton showed off some behind-the-scenes frames from his video for the song “Come Back as a Country Boy.” Before viewing the video, however, fans have to say they’re okay with the content.

“Sensitive content,” the warning reads. “Some people may find this video to be disturbing.”

Then, viewers are given the choice to skip the video or watch it anyway.

Shelton’s video featured behind-the-scenes content from his music video, including how the video was edited to make it look like he was on fire, pushing down a tree, and more.

“Still one of our favorite videos… What’s your favorite part?” the caption on the video reads.

Fans thought it was hilarious that there was a warning on the video.

“I got a warning before watching this????” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Lmao love the sensitivity warning before watching this video…..”

“This video has a warning on it,” one comment reads alongside a laughing emoji.

Others simply questioned why there was a sensitivity warning on the video at all.

Shelton Is Excited to Return to ‘The Voice’ Alongside His Wife

Gwen Stefani is returning to “The Voice” alongside her husband.

“The best part about working with my wife is that I never have to be apart from her,” Shelton told NBC Insider when asked what he was excited about when it came to Stefani being on “The Voice” once again. “And she also happens to be one of the least competitive people I know. Being on a competition show with your wife, who is also not competitive, is the greatest situation you can be in.”

Stefani called her return alongside Shelton “surreal.”

“Stepping back on the set of ‘The Voice’ this time was very surreal,” she shared. “Being married, it brought back so many memories of all the different seasons that we’ve been on ‘The Voice’ together, all the different phases of our friendship, of our relationship.”

“The Voice” is set to return to NBC in the fall of 2022. The season will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend.

