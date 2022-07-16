Why People Will Walk Over Blake Shelton Forever

The most winning coach on “The Voice” has received a rare and amazing honor that will have people walking all over him starting in 2023. According to a Hollywood Chamber of Commerce press release, Shelton will receive a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame next year. The announcement came the day before his 46th birthday, according to iHeart Radio.

A Star Gets a Star

According to Wide Open Country, “A selected panel from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce chooses Walk of Fame inductees from several hundred nominee submissions. The honoree must agree to attend the special unveiling ceremony within two years. Installing and maintaining a golden star on the strip costs a total of $50,000.”

Shelton has made a name for himself in both music and television, yet his star was issued under the “Recording Category” according to the outlet. Although Shelton is the only country artist getting a star in 2023, fellow former “Voice” coach Nick Jonas will also receive the honor as part of The Jonas Brothers.

Other recording artists chosen for the honor this go-around include: Marc Anthony, Lenny Kravitz, Sheila E, Charlie Wilson, and Irving Azoff, as well as a posthumous award for Mexican vocalist, Jenni Rivera, the outlet reports.

The Walk of Fame website explains that there are currently more than 2,700 stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which may seem like a lot until you compare that number to all of the celebrities that have existed since 1960 when the tradition began. It is actually quite a rare accomplishment.

According to History.com, “The first star to be dedicated on the historic walkway belonged to the actress Joanne Woodward, an Academy Award winner for The Three Faces of Eve (1957).”

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce members who select the Walk of Fame inductees receive around 200-300 applications per year, according to the Walk of Fame website. A Taste of Country reports that Shelton was one of 24 applicants chosen to receive the honor this year.

Fans are excited for the country superstar, tweeting comments such as, “Congrats, Sexy! You deserve it❣️” as well as “You deserve everything good in the world and congratulations on being nominated for a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame”

Shelton Has Earned the Honor in Many Ways

According to Billboard, Shelton has had 28 number one songs on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, and 36 top 10 hits. In addition, Shelton has won 10 County Music Awards (CMAs) in just 12 years. Billboard also reports that Shelton’s “tally includes entertainer of the year (2012) and album of the year for Based on a True Story (2013).”

The Oklahoma native is not only a winner in music, but also in television. He is the only coach on “The Voice” to be part of every season since the show’s inception. He has also won more seasons than any other coach, with a total of eight victories.

Shelton is ready to begin coaching another season of “The Voice,” alongside his wife of just over a year, Gwen Stefani. Season 22 of “The Voice” will begin airing Monday, September 19 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. It will also air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

