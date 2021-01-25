Blake Shelton Reveals The One Thing He Wants Before Getting Married

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are set to get married at some point in 2021, but Shelton recently announced he has a new goal to accomplish before he sees his fiance walk down the aisle.

During an interview on an episode of “Party Barn Radio,” Shelton opened up to country music star and American Idol judge Luke Bryan about the goals that he has.

“I feel like if I say 10 [pounds], I have to do it,” he said when asked about how much weight he planned on losing before the nuptials. “So 10. It’s out there now. I can’t let people down. I’ve readjusted all the mirrors in the house, so they look like when you’re taking a selfie from up above because I can’t even stand to look at myself in the mirror.”

He added, “So, I’ve rearranged them where they’re kind of angled down, looking down on me, so I’m looking up and it’s not so bad.”

Shelton Says He Gained Weight During the Coronavirus Lockdowns

During an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September 2020, Shelton joked that he had gained 100 pounds during the coronavirus lockdowns, though that is a very obvious exaggeration by the country music star.

“I actually really liked it,” he said about his hair at the time. “I would have really liked it better had I not gained 117 pounds during quarantine. I thought it made me look younger, but I was still just as fat. Now I’m actually trying to lose weight.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton announced their engagement, and details on how it happened have been steadily coming out since then. Stefani took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 27 to announce that Shelton popped the question and she said yes.

“@blakeshelton yes please!” she captioned the photo.

Shelton shared the same photo alongside the caption, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!”

As for where Shelton and Stefani will be tying the knot, The Voice coach has actually built a chapel on the grounds of his Oklahoma ranch, according to a source who spoke to US Weekly.

“It’s really a tribute to their love,” the source told the outlet. “They are going to get married in the chapel.”

Shelton Recently Joked That His Mullet Was Better Than Morgan Wallen’s

Shelton famously had a mullet years ago, and in a new interview with Taste of Country, Shelton joked that his was much better than current music star Morgan Wallen’s.

When Blake was asked what he thinks of the Wallen’s hair, he responded, “It’s pretty weak.”

The outlet quoted him as joking, “His mullet is kind of like a bob haircut. I wanna see it get down to about the middle of his back, like me and you know, Tracy Lawrence.” He continued, “Toby Keith even had some kind of a weird mullet back then. I wanna see some length on that thing,” the elder singer continues. See the full clip of him talking about Wallen’s mullet below.”

Blake Shelton will return to The Voice in February 2021 for Season 20. He will try to beat out coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Nick Jonas during the season.

READ NEXT: This ‘The Voice’ Coach Could Replace Ellen DeGeneres’s Show

