During the first live show of season 21 of “The Voice,” the top 20 contestants performed in the hopes of getting enough votes to secure a spot in the top 13.

Blake Shelton’s team performed last and 55-year-old Wendy Moten was the final vocalist of the night. Her song choice was bold – she performed the iconic Whitney Houston ballad “I Will Always Love You” – and it paid off. Shelton told her that of all the contestants he’s worked with over 21 seasons on “The Voice,” he wants a victory for Wendy more than anyone else. He told her she deserves to win the competition, something not often said by the coaches.

It does feel like Wendy’s time. As a professional singer who has toured with artists including Martina McBride and Tim McGraw, she’s no amateur. But she came onto “The Voice” to have a solo career where she is center stage rather than singing in the background.

Watch Wendy’s performance of “I Will Always Love You” below.





Play



Video Video related to watch: blake shelton told this contestant they deserve to win 2021-11-10T11:13:53-05:00

Did Wendy Make it to the Top 13?

Wendy’s performance on Monday, November 8 was enough to convince the viewers at home she deserves to be on “The Voice.” She and Paris Winningham earned the most votes for Team Blake, earning them both a spot in the top 13.

Shelton chose to save Lana Scott, telling her that there was a wide-open lane for her on the show as the only remaining country artist.

The Wildcard Instant Save

After the results of this week’s voting were revealed and the coaches had each picked one contestant to save, it was time for the Wildcard Instant Save. The contestant with the next highest number of votes from each team got to compete. That meant that Katie Rae (Team Kelly), Libianca (Team Blake), Raquel Trinidad (Team Ariana), and David Vogel (Team Legend) were automatically eliminated.

Hailey Mia (Team Kelly), Samuel Harness (Team Legend), Bella DeNapoli (Team Ariana), and Peedy Chavis (Team Blake) competed for a chance to win the Wildcard Instant Save. But there was one final twist! Vaughn Mugol, who was eliminated during the Knockout Rounds, also came back to compete after winning the show’s first-ever Comeback competition, where viewers voted on Twitter to bring back one eliminated contestant.

After each contestant eligible for the Instant Save performed again, the viewers at home voted for who they wanted to save. 14-year-old Hailey Mia won the last spot in the top 13 with her performance of “Jar of Hearts” by Christina Perri.

“One of the most emotional moments of my life,” Hailey wrote on Instagram after the show. She also gave a shoutout to her eliminated team member, Katie Rae. “I love you with all of my heart. and i am so proud, you blow me away every time you sing, such a bittersweet moment that’ll stay with me forever,” she wrote.

The Top 13

Kelly Clarkson has a slight advantage going forward in the competition, with one extra team member than the other coaches. Here are the top 13.

Team Kelly

Jeremy Rosado

Gymani (Saved by Kelly)

Girl Named Tom

Hailey Mia (saved by Wildcard Instant save)

Team Legend

Shadale (saved by Legend)

Jershika Maple

Joshua Vacanti

Team Ariana

Jim and Sasha Allen

Holly Forbes

Ryleigh Plank (saved by Ariana)

Team Blake

Lana Scott (saved by Blake)

Paris Winningham

Wendy Moten

READ NEXT: Ed Sheeran Criticizes Lack of Original Music on ‘The Voice’