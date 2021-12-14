‘The Voice’ Viewers Blast Coach Blake Shelton

Some fans of NBC’s “The Voice” are upset with Blake Shelton after he showed what they think was favoritism toward contestant Wendy Moten over his other finalist Paris Winningham.

During the season finale, Shelton had two contestants both perform two songs, but his comments toward Moten seemed more positive than his comments toward Winningham, according to one Reddit thread, which also pointed out that they believe Shelton is generally disinterested with being on the show.

Shelton has said throughout the season that he believes Moten should and will be the winner of “The Voice” season 21 and that she is the best artist he has ever worked with on the show.

Fans Think Shelton Favors Moten

“He was hyping Wendy like crazy and just said three words to Paris after his second performance,” one person commented.

A commenter replied, writing, “I too felt this was a bit distasteful. Music is these peoples’ life and passion, so I get it. But he should in the very least be apologetic about failing so hard to be impartial.”

Some took to Twitter to express the same sentiment.

“Blake is riding a lot harder for Wendy than for Paris… but I like Paris better,” one person tweeted.

Another compared Shelton’s reactions to Moten and Winningham, saying that they wanted someone to hype them up like Shelton does to Moten but “not how Blake said all of four words to Paris.”

“I think Blake favors Wendy over Paris and it’s a shame,” another person wrote.

Others questioned Winningham’s feelings.

“I wonder how Paris feels when Blake insists that Wendy is a shoo-in,” one person tweeted.

Some Think Shelton Does Not Care About ‘The Voice’

Some people believe that Shelton is no longer that invested in “The Voice” or the contestants on the show. In one Reddit thread, fans commented to talk about his involvement or lack thereof.

“I was in the studio audience a few weeks ago, and he was on his phone a lot during the commercial breaks, genuinely seeming disinterested in being there (though I do understand the routine of it all probably does get a little mundane). I was disappointed he didn’t interact with us as much as Ari, Kelly and John did,” one person replied.

Another wrote, “Yep agree. He has not been the same since Adam left. That bromance was really good. BUT it is sort of starting with him and Ari so I hope it was just the newness this year.”

Others commented that they felt as though Shelton has become disinterested in the show over the past few years, though some also stood up for Shelton.

“I really like his more laid back vibe this season. It does not come across as disinterest to me,” one person replied.

Why Fans Think Moten’s Being on ‘The Voice’ is Unfair

Some fans were already upset about Moten’s being in the competition ahead of the season 21 finale because of her extensive background in the music industry.

Wendy Moten is a singer who has been performing since the 1990s. She had a single called “Come In Out of the Rain” chart in the UK in 1994. It also peaked at number 5 on the adult contemporary charts in 1993.

She later sang backup vocals for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill on their tours from 2005 through 2018. According to her website, Moten also toured with Martina McBride and Vince Gill.

Moten has released six studio albums and one EP.

Some fans think that professional artists with such long careers do not belong on “The Voice,” where 14-year-old contestants with no professional experience are also competing.

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

