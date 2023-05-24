Blake Shelton’s Final Words On ‘The Voice’

“The Voice” finale served as both a coronation for its newest winner Gina Miles (and her coach Niall Horan) as well as a sendoff for Blake Shelton, the country star and coach who began on the show in 2011 and has been on all 23 seasons since, with this one being his last.

Blake shared kind words with everybody involved in the show both during the broadcast and on his social media pages leading up to the big finale.

Blake’s official last words on “The Voice” came at a moment where the “cowboy” was left speechless. After more than a dozen former Team Blake singers graced the stage with a sendoff performance of Green Day’s “Good Riddance”, Blake ran up to hug them all and thank them for coming. When host Carson Daly tried to interrupt this reunion for a word, Blake said to him, “Stop talking to me. I’m saying hi to them. Literally I don’t even know what to say, but these two especially coming out here – this is season 1, Xenia and Dia [Frampton] – coming out here it’s like ‘Whoa’ it all came back together. And what the heck is going on here?”

Country icon George Strait then appeared in a pre-taped video to wish Blake well, to which Blake responded, “That’s the true king of country right there”. These were Blake’s last words as a coach, as the final results immediately followed.

Blake Shelton Posts a ‘Voice’ Tribute

Blake shared a more thoughtful sentiment about the show on his social media page on May 23 before the live finale aired as well, writing, “Can’t believe it’s been 23 seasons of [‘The Voice’]… and especially can’t believe today is my final episode. It’s bittersweet. When we signed up for season 1, I don’t think any of us knew what this was going to be.. These past 12 years I have made lifelong friends and memories. I’ve had the great opportunity to coach some really talented artists, 9 who have taken home #TeamBlake wins (let’s make that 10 tonight?), and watch these artists grow so much from the show. Thank you to everyone… the crew, the coaches, the contestants, the fans, and my wife who have made these some really great years. Love y’all!!!!!!”

Former Team Blake contestants shared loving messages with their old coach in the comment section.

“Congratulations Coach. Thank you for impacting so many of our lives. ❤️” Team Blake’s final winner, season 22’s Bryce Leatherwood, wrote.

“We owe ya a big freakin kiss,” the Swon Brothers from season 4 commented.

“Unbelievable!!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 What an amazing run!!! Grateful to have been a small part! 🤍🤍🤍 #TeamBlake” season 13’s Natalie Stovall added.

Gwen Stefani Returning as a Season 24 Coach

One thing Blake is taking away from his time on “The Voice” is his relationship with Gwen Stefani. The pair met while working together on season 7 of the show in 2014, and were married in 2021 at Shelton’s Oklahoma home.

Despite not being able to share the stage with her husband in his final season or be in attendance during his final episode, Gwen will return to “The Voice” as a season 24 coach (joining returning champion Niall, former coach John Legend, and newcomer Reba McEntire), so fans who miss Blake will still have a family connection when the new season premieres in Fall 2023.

