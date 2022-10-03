WATCH: 4-Chair Turn ‘Voice’ Blind Audition Leaves Blake Shelton ‘Thirsty’ and ‘Desperate’

Season 22 of “The Voice” has seen multiple auditions that ended in all four of the coaches turning around to get the artist to join their team, and Bodie is the most recent of those auditions.

Bodie, who is a 29-year-old singer from Ladera Ranch, California, performed “You Found Me,” by The Fray, and his audition will officially air on Monday, October 3, 2022, during the episode. The show released most of the audition early, though his choice of coach was not released.

Bodie’s wife and son were backstage cheering him on.

Blake Was ‘Desperate’ to Get Bodie on His Team

Both John Legend and Blake Shelton turned their chairs near the beginning of Bodie’s audition, leading Shelton to yell at Legend.

“What’s the matter with you?!” he asked, standing up from his chair as Legend looked on, laughing. “Stop pushing your button when I push my button!”

Later, Gwen Stefani chose to turn her chair and get in on the action, though Camila Cabello hesitated until Shelton encouraged her to turn around as well.

Cabello was the first to talk to Bodie.

“I loved how you sounded, I was so happy to turn around and see you play,” she shared. “Like, what kind of music do you want to play?”

He said that he loved all kinds of music and wants to play everything. Cabello responded that Shelton has been having a bad run this season and she was “excited to hear the thirst and desperation” from his end.

“I’m desperate,” Shelton said. “First of all, I hit my… I think I hit my button first. I never play that card, but John says it all the time and he gets everybody on his team. I hit my button first, okay?”

Shelton has had a hard time getting artists to join his team throughout the first few episodes of the season, and he blames it on having more rock artists and fewer country artists auditioning than in previous seasons. Shelton is generally the coach that country artists gravitate to.

Shelton told Bodie that he thinks he has exactly what it takes to make it all the way through to the finale of “The Voice” with his looks and his sound.

“You just gotta pick the right coach that can get you there… I would be honored to be Grandpa Blake. I would be honored to be abuelo Blake,” Shelton tells the artist in the video.

Some fans thought the artist delivered the “best blind audition this season,” and another thought it was “the best voice I’ve heard all season.”

What Do ‘The Voice’ Teams Look Like So Far?

With just a few more episodes of Blind Auditions, the teams of each coach are starting to take shape.

Here’s what each team looks like going into week three:

Team Blake:

Kate Kalvach

Bryce Leatherwood

Kevin Hawkins

Brayden Lape

The Dryes

Madison Huges

Tanner Fussell

Eva Ullman

Team John:

Omar Jose Cardona

Emma Brooke

David Andrew

Peyton Aldridge

Valerie Harding

Morgan Taylor

Parijita Bastola

Team Gwen:

Ian Harrison

Jay Allen

Alyssa Witrado

Sadie Bass

Cara Brindisi

Julia Aslanli

Tanner Howe

Kayla Von Der Heide

Destiny Leigh

Team Camila:

Morgan Myles

Orlando Mendez

Reina Ley

Devix

Chello

Andrew Igbokidi

Ava Lynn Thuresson

Sasha Hurtado

Sydney Kronmiller

Eric Who

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.