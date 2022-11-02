‘The Voice’ Contestants Bodie & Jaeden Luke Share Songwriting Advice

For many “The Voice” contestants, being on the show is just one stepping stone in their music career, but the friendships they make can last a lifetime.

Last week, contestants Bodie and Jaeden Luke went live on Instagram to catch up, reminisce about their Battle, and answer fan questions.

See the full recording of their 60-minute live video below.

Bodie & Jaeden Luke on How to Grow As a Songwriter

At the beginning of the Instagram live, Bodie and Jaeden Luke swapped stories of getting recognized in public and how it has been adapting to their newfound notoriety, and Bodie shared that somebody recently recognized him in his own home from the outside.

“I’m carving pumpkins with my family [the other] evening, and through my window – through my freaking window of my own home – someone yells ‘Oh, you’re from “The Voice”, I’m a big fan!’ and I’m with my family and my kids and I’m like ‘This is a little much,'” Bodie says.

After talking about their Battle process, the two start to answer more fan questions, and Bodie presents Luke with the question, “How do you grow as a songwriter and singer?”

Luke suggests listening to other songwriters you look up to, and taking on new life experiences.

“For me, my only way of getting through things and processing emotions was writing about it,” Luke told the viewers, “So honestly, everytime you feel something good or bad, write it down. I have notebooks and notebooks of just, like, poetry. And then at that point it turns into something bigger and something greater.”

Luke goes on to say that growth as a writer only comes with growth as a person.

Bodie teaches a songwriting course at his alma mater (Vanguard University of Southern California, according to LinkedIn), and shared that teaching songwriting has helped him learn and grow, and that he would suggest repetition and consistent writing.

“You’re going to write a bunch of crappy songs, and in those crappy songs, you’re going to find what you’re good at,” Bodie says.

Bodie & Jaeden Luke Tease New Music

Bodie vs. Jaeden Luke on Justin Bieber's "As Long As You Love Me" | NBC's The Voice Battles 2022 Bodie and Jaeden Luke perform Justin Bieber's "As Long As You Love Me" during The Voice Battles. Watch The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and streaming on Peacock. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » NBC’s The Voice Stream on Peacock » Stream Now: pck.tv/3wgH6sH… 2022-10-14T16:59:49Z

Elsewhere in the Instagram live, Bodie and Jaeden Luke teased a possible recording in the works so that fans can relive their “Voice” Battle.

The two Battled to Justin Bieber’s “As Long As You Love Me”. They slowed the song down and gave it an acoustic arrangement, accompanied primarily by Luke on guitar and harmonizing their voices and riffing in tandem throughout the song. The coaches all raved about the performance, with Camila Cabello calling the arrangement “very sexy”, though of course only one of them was able to win the Battle. Coach Blake Shelton chose Bodie as the winner, though Cabello and Gwen Stefani both used their Steals, and Luke switched to Team Camila.

In the Knockouts, Bodie advanced to the Live Playoffs for Team Blake after singing Post Malone’s “Better Now”, but Luke was unfortunately sent home from Team Camila after singing The Kid Laroi’s “Stay”.

Now, Luke says, “A lot of people are asking that we make an official cover of the song, and release that,” to which Bodie responded, “All I will say is we’re working on it!”

While it remains unclear how far in the process the two are, fans are looking forward to hearing the duet once they have finished working on it.

