‘Voice’ Runner-Up Bodie Teases New Music: ‘So Stoked’

Going into “The Voice” season 22 finale, some fans thought that Team Blake Shelton’s Bodie was the clear winner, but he ended up being named the runner-up at the end of the show.

Now, Bodie is working on some new music for his fans, he revealed on social media.

“So stoked for u guys to hear what I’ve been working on. Had to give u a little teaser,” he wrote in an Instagram post alongside a video of him singing and mixing a new song.

Some of the lyrics Bodie sings are: “Wake me up if I’m dreaming / there’s no holding my heart, the only reason. I used to see you every weekend … and now we’re running around I bet you know, I feel so crazy every time I walk alone.”

The song continues, “So if you vibe to me, if I’m your fantasy, you’re the only girl I’d ever let go, and I don’t wanna wake. … we make lovin’ look easy.”

Fans Are Loving Bodie’s New Update & Begging for an Album

Fans in the comment section of the Instagram post are begging Bodie for an album.

“Here before it’s #1 on iTunes,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “your album needs to come out now or im sueing life.”

“Why aren’t you in the radio right now?! Can’t wait for the drop!,” one person added.

Things Are Moving ‘Faster’ for ‘The Voice’ Runner-Up

In a separate Instagram post, Bodie shared, “things are moving faster than i could’ve ever imagined. cannot wait to show you what i’ve been up to🖤love u all sm”

Bodie’s journey on “The Voice” began with a four-chair turn when he performed “You Found Me,” by The Fray. The show released most of the audition ahead of the episode, though the artist’s choice of coach was not released at the time. He ultimately chose to move forward and through the entire competition with Blake Shelton, which was a bit of a surprise.

Ultimately, Bodie shared that his original choices for coaches were either Gwen Stefani or Camila Cabello. He revealed why he ended up choosing Shelton in an interview with Parade ahead of the finale.

“Going into it, I was sure I was going to pick Gwen or Camila,” he shared. “I’m very strategic in really everything I’ve been doing on the show including coach choice. And I’m a big fan of Gwen. I knew that she was going to understand my weird, unique style of music, but also how I want to dress, how I want to act, and all this. I just felt like she would get me the most.”

The singer said he would have never chosen John Legend.

“The long and short of why Blake is what he said to me,” Bodie told the outlet. “Some of it aired, some of it was edited out, but I could just tell he had vision for me. I knew that if I chose him and I worked with him and I worked hard, I could just sense that he was going to believe in me and continue to root me on. And I’m glad I picked him because time and time again he’s shown that he’s believed in me and picked me to be the winner.”

During the Blind Audition, Shelton shared that he was “desperate” to get Bodie on his team.

“I’m desperate,” Shelton said. “First of all, I hit my… I think I hit my button first. I never play that card, but John says it all the time and he gets everybody on his team. I hit my button first, okay?”

“The Voice” is set to return in March 2023 with coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, and Chance the Rapper.