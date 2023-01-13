‘The Voice’ Season 22 Finalist Asks for Prayers

“The Voice” finalist Bodie reached out to fans to ask for prayers in an Instagram post teasing what’s to come.

“have some of the biggest meetings i could have ever dreamed of coming up next week, life is crazy,” the singer-songwriter wrote in the post on January 10, 2023. “Pray for ya boyyy. We finally doin ittt.”

Bodie was a “The Voice” finalist in late 2022 with Blake Shelton’s team. He ultimately finished in second place behind Team Blake’s Brayden Lape.

Bodie Called 2022 ‘The Beginning’ For Him & His Wife

In an Instagram post shared on December 31, 2022, Bodie called the previous year “the beginning.”

“2022 the beginning of the harvest,” he wrote. “The beginning of what Ro and I have believed for, for the last decade. Lots of inner healing and restoration. Lots of hard work and diligence (to put it lightly). 2023 will be proof of all the prayer, all the consistency and all the passion of my 2022.”

Bodie’s journey on “The Voice” began with a four-chair turn when he performed “You Found Me,” by The Fray. The show released most of the audition ahead of the episode, though the artist’s choice of coach was not released at the time. He ultimately chose to move forward and through the entire competition with Blake Shelton, which was a bit of a surprise.

Ultimately, Bodie shared that his original choices for coaches were either Gwen Stefani or Camila Cabello. He revealed why he ended up choosing Shelton in an interview with Parade ahead of the finale.

“Going into it, I was sure I was going to pick Gwen or Camila,” he shared. “I’m very strategic in really everything I’ve been doing on the show including coach choice. And I’m a big fan of Gwen. I knew that she was going to understand my weird, unique style of music, but also how I want to dress, how I want to act, and all this. I just felt like she would get me the most.”

During the Blind Audition, Shelton shared that he was “desperate” to get Bodie on his team.

“I’m desperate,” Shelton said. “First of all, I hit my… I think I hit my button first. I never play that card, but John says it all the time and he gets everybody on his team. I hit my button first, okay?

Bodie Teased New Music After His Time on ‘The Voice’ Ended

Bodie took some time to show fans he’s working on new music in December 2022.

“So stoked for u guys to hear what I’ve been working on. Had to give u a little teaser,” he wrote in an Instagram post alongside a video of him singing and mixing a new song.