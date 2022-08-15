Fans Are ‘Not Watching’ ‘The Voice’ Season 22 After First Teaser Release

Fans of NBC’s “The Voice” are saying that they won’t be watching the new season now that long-time coach Kelly Clarkson will be missing.

The new teaser for the season featured coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Camila Cabello messing around behind the scenes during a photoshoot.

“hi we want to show you something,” the official “Voice” Instagram account posted alongside the teaser.

Some fans weren’t happy, however, and said they won’t be watching the new season.

Some Fans Won’t Watch ‘The Voice’ Season 22

Some fans took to the comment section to let NBC know how they feel about the upcoming season.

“Nope, not watching… Ariana and Kelly were the best thing to happen to The Voice,” one comment reads.

Another reply reads, “Is Kelly still a coach or is Gwen back? Hope Kelly is.”

Others said they don’t want Stefani back.

“No, Gwen, I want Kelly,” one comment reads.

Another person simply wrote, “Gonna pass on this season.”

Others fans are excited about the new season of the show, however.

“So excited. Can’t wait to watch the voice,” one person wrote.

‘The Voice’ Will See a Format Change

There will be some big changes to “The Voice” season 22 when compared to previous seasons.

Instead of the top 48 moving on from Blind Auditions, there will be a Top 56 at the end of that process. That means that each team, instead of having 12 members, will start with 14.

That also means that there will be more contestants throughout the process. So, instead of 24 Battle Rounds, there will be 36 and then for Knockout Rounds, there will be nine contestants per team instead of eight.

According to spoilers published by The Idol Forums, the Knockout Rounds in particular will be going through a bit of a change.

Usually, each competition in that round features two artists who each sing one song. Then, their coach will choose between the two of them and keep one while the other is up for steal or save from one of the other coaches.

Now, it sounds as if that is changing a bit. Instead of each Knockout being between two artists, they will feature three artists. The coach will still choose one artist to save, while the other two may be up for the Steal from another coach.

Coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello join host Carson Daly as the cast for the season. Those teams will be larger than they were in previous seasons.

The Knockout Rounds were taped on August 9, 2022, and spoilers for which artists make it through to the top 16 have already been posted. There will be a top 16 going into live shows.

“The Voice” is set to return to NBC on September 19, 2022. The season will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend.

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ Cast Member Hits Back at Lawsuit