New Rumors Emerge Amid Kelly Clarkson’s Divorce

On August 18, a source opened up about Kelly Clarkson’s relationship with her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, stating that their marriage had “been on the rocks for a long time,” according to Us Weekly.

The source added that Clarkson was “the high-income earner with a wildly successful talk show, and is the star of another hit show ‘The Voice.’ Brandon was extremely jealous of it and made her know it.”

The source told Us Weekly, that Clarkson can now “enjoy her success without feeling ashamed. Kelly doesn’t take credit for her success but shares it with the team she works with. It’s just who she is.”

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Clarkson has a net worth of $35 million, with a salary of $14 million.

The outlet reported, “Kelly Clarkson is best known for her music career, which was launched thanks to her appearance on the reality TV show ‘American Idol.’ Clarkson’s impressive net worth is a result of a series of intelligent financial moves in addition to her success in the entertainment world. She also became a successful writer, most notably in the genre of children’s books.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Clarkson Has Been Ordered to Pay Nearly $200,000 a Month in Spousal Support

On July 27, People reported that Clarkson was ordered to pay nearly $200,000 a month in spousal and child support to Blackstock.

The outlet wrote, “A Los Angeles County judge handed down the order Tuesday that Clarkson give Blackstock $150,000 per month in spousal support, as well as $45,601 per month in child suppor.t”

In November 2020, a source told People that Blackstock was hoping for more– $436,000 per month in spousal support and child support.

At the time, the source told People, “Brandon’s been equally unreasonable in his requests for child and spousal support, as well as attorney fees. Kelly’s offered to pay for all the kids’ expenses, but Brandon seems to think he is entitled to and needs $301K in spousal support and $135K in child support per month.”

The source added, “… he’s already asked for $2M for attorney fees when he’s the one driving up the cost of the divorce with seven attorneys just representing him alone.”

‘[Clarkson] Hasn’t Been Dating and Has Been Waiting’

According to a recent Us Weekly post, Clarkson “hasn’t been dating and has been waiting until she is legally divorced, which will be in the next two weeks…”

An insider went one step further and said that for Clarkson’s next “suitor,” “She wants a younger, up-and-coming country singer [who] understands the business.”

Clarkson and Blackstock tied the knot in 2013, and Clarkson filed for divorce on June 4, 2020, after seven years of marriage. In November 2020, Clarkson was granted primary physical custody of the pair’s children, River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5.

In June, a source told Us Weekly of their relationship: “They clashed on so many levels, and being in quarantine together heightened their problems to the point of no return. So she filed for divorce.”