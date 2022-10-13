Former ‘The Voice’ Cast Member Updates Fans After Hospitalization

Former “The Voice” mentor and global music superstar Brandy Norwood was hospitalized on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

The news was first reported by TMZ, but the singer later issued a statement on her Instagram Stories.

“To my beloved fam, friends, and stars thank you for sending love and light my way,” the 43-year-old wrote. “I am following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition. Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for you all, see you soon.”

TMZ reports that Brandy was hospitalized after law enforcement officers were called to her home on Tuesday.

Brandy Supported Ray J After Cryptic Posts About His Mental Health

In her most recent Instagram post before her hospitalization, Brandy shared love for her brother, Ray J.

“Need you bro @rayj,” she wrote.

Ray J, who is an American singer, actor, and TV star, became a household name after a pornographic video of him and Kim Kardashian was made public in 2007.

The concerning posts came at a time when Ray J was posting things that some fans found concerning on his Instagram Stories. The posts were deleted, but, according to TMZ, Ray J wrote, “If it wasn’t 4 my Kidz I would jump off and die tonight.”

In the photos, Ray J was apparently sitting on the edge of a bridge.

“SHOULD I JUST JUMP off and end it right. Now!!! ?????” he wrote, alongside a photo showing his feet hanging over the ledge, according to TMZ.

The posts come just a month after Ray J opened up about how he was feeling in the industry. In some posts, Ray J shared that he believes his career is being ruined by the Kardashians and Kris Jenner, he alleges in new Instagram videos and captions.

In the videos, Ray J says that he is being treated almost inhumanely and “foul at the highest level” and accuses Kardashian and Jenner of “being just racist.”

“I DONT GIVE A F*** HOW OLD THIS SH** IS!!,” he writes, saying that Kardashian and Jenner “stole all that money” from his mother and sister and had to pay it back. “YOU TRIED TO BURY THAT JUST LIKE YOUR TRYING TO BURY ME!!”

Brandy Teamed Up With John Legend for an Audible Series

Brandy and John Legend teamed up to be part of the final two episodes of Audibles “Words + Music,” according to Rated R&B.

According to the outlet, the goal of the program is to “take listeners on unprecedented musical journeys spliced together with original performances and personal memoir.”

Legend’s episode became available on October 3, 2022, and Brandy’s will premiere on December 2, 2022.

The episode will be “an intimate and bracingly raw meditation on power and purpose from one of the most influential singers of all time,” according to the outlet.

“We are thrilled to welcome two more beloved artists to the Words + Music vault,” Zola Mashariki, head of Audible Studios, told Rated R&B. “When curating our Words + Music roster, we are not only looking for accomplished musicians, but also artists who move us; artists that have defined a generation and captured the pop culture zeitgeist. John Legend and Brandy have each made their mark on the Billboard charts, but more importantly on our hearts and souls.”

Brandy was a mentor on “The Voice” in 2021 for Legend’s team.