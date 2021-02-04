Grammy Award-Winning Artist Joins ‘The Voice’ as Advisor

Season 20 of NBC’s The Voice is nearly here, and that means that the advisors for the battle rounds are being announced. Among them for the upcoming season is Grammy award-winning artist Brandy for John Legend’s team.

The Voice season 20 premieres on March 1 for the blind auditions, which are pre-taped. In the coaching chairs for the season are stars Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas and John Legend. Carson Daly will once again be returning as the host of the show.

Battle advisors for the season are Brandy for Team Legend, Grammy award-winning artist Luis Fonsi for Team Kelly, award-nominated actor and musician Darren Criss for Team Nick, and Grammy-award winning country duo Dan + Shay for Team Blake.

Brandy Joins ‘The Voice’ as Battle Advisor

Legend sat down with Entertainment Tonight to talk about why he chose Brandy as his celebrity advisor for this season of The Voice.

“Her track record as a successful artist speaks for itself and we’ve been loving her and cherishing her as an artist of our culture for such a long time,” Legend told the outlet. “What I tell her and what is so resonant to me about her is not only has she had a great career and had lots of hits, but singers love Brandy.”

He added, “They all look up to her and she’s so influential to other singers. For a show like ours where it’s all about mentoring singers, for them to see her when they walk in the room… it’s just a magical moment every time.”

Brandy Was Legend’s First Choice as Advisor

According to the interview with Entertainment Tonight, Brandy was Legend’s number one choice for advisor this time around.

“I love John Legend,” Brandy told Entertainment Tonight. “I think he has paved the way for so many artists and just to do what he does, just helping these singers come into their own and find their sound, find their way to be the artist they wanna be, I just wanted to work with him with that and I just feel like this is a part of my higher purpose.”

She added, “Music is my life and I can tell everyone here, music is their life as well. I would love to just encourage and help the next person get to where they wanna go within themselves and share their gift with the world.”

She also told ET that she had such a great time on The Voice that she’s been jokingly begging them to add a fifth chair to the coach’s space.

Brandy posted on Instagram about her time on the show, writing, “Thank you John Legend for asking me to be #TeamLegend’s battle advisor this season on [The Voice]. I’m super Blessed and excited for everyone to see what’s in store. #5thChair.”

Nick Jonas tapped Darren Criss as his advisor for the new season of The Voice. Criss is a celebrated actor and musician best known for his award-winning roles in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, A Very Potter Musical and his time portraying Blaine Anderson in Glee.

Criss shared the photo on his Instagram to announce his time on the show, writing, “I know I joke a lot about being a bonus Jonas. But I guess if you joke enough about something, dreams… come… true? That’s the saying, right?”

He added, “Fo REAL tho, thank you [Nick Jonas] for inviting me as your battle advisor this season on [The Voice]!! #TeamNick #SorryKevin #SorryJoe.”

The Voice returns on March 1, 2021 on NBC.

READ NEXT: Chrissy Teigen Reflects on Pregnancy Loss Ahead of Surgery