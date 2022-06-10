Britney Spears Stirs Up Old Grudge Toward Kelly Clarkson Before Wedding

The biggest news about Britney Spears right now is that she married Sam Asghari on June 9, 2022. However, on the day before her wedding, Spears posted an Instagram reel that puzzled fans. It features Spears brazenly calling out former “The Voice” coach, Kelly Clarkson for comments she made in an interview 14 years ago.

Watch the Reel from Spears, June 8, 2022

The video shows Spears, in a bright green dress, swaying back and forth to Bazzi’s “Mine,” while steadily staring into the camera.

The captions reads, “’’I don’t forget’ … don’t you just wish she would say she’s kidding ??? Clarkson … in a world where bullying has been heartbreaking, I’ve had my share …. Can we get an AWW […] ??? Psss … I’m not kidding … play on friends, play on !!!”

Watch The Clarkson Interview, January 30, 2008

Play

Q100 Atlanta – Kelly Clarkson on the Bert Show- PT1 Kelly Clarkson stopped by The Bert Show January 30th 2008 for an interview. She plays the drums on rockband in part 7! 2008-01-31T03:38:25Z

Spears’ comments are referring to a January 30, 2008, interview with Clarkson on The Bert Show, Q100 Atlanta. The interview occurred around the time that Spears was making headlines for her alarming behaviors, such as shaving her head, and cussing out a reporter in a British accent.

When asked how she felt about Spears’ actions, Clarkson tried to avoid the question by saying she doesn’t keep up with the news. The radio announcers then decided to play for Clarkson the clip of Spears speaking in a British accent to the paparazzi. The “American Idol” winner flashed a confused look. “That’s not her,” Clarkson insisted.

After the radio host pushed for Clarkson to comment, she chose to make light of the situation, saying, “Man, but wouldn’t it be funny if she’s just totally screwing with everyone?” she asked the hosts. “Because it’d be real funny if she were like, ‘Just kidding!’”

Clarkson went on to say that the whole thing might be a publicity stunt: “I mean, think about it. She’s done no press for her album — which I love, by the way. She’s done no press, just gets so much press off all this other stuff.”

Fourteen years later, and the day before her wedding, Spears still had Clarkson’s remarks on her mind.

The Internet Never Forgets Either

According to a June 9, 2022, Newsweek article, “It wasn’t long before fans dug up the Clarkson interview that Spears appeared to be referring to, sharing the clip across social media.”

Fans were also able to deduce what Spears meant by the “aww” comment in her post. Newsweek reports that fans determined “it was her reaction on Twitter to Clarkson covering her 2004 track ‘Everytime’ during a performance in Las Vegas.’Awww @Kelly_Clarkson this is beautiful girl!’ Spears tweeted back in 2012, prompting Clarkson to respond: ‘Thanks girl! I love that song :).’”

Shocked fans and critics commented on Spears’ post, many of them standing up for Clarkson. One Instagram user posted, “If you’re talking about Kelly Clarkson this is so unfair, she was defending you, always has. If you took the time to watch the full argument she gave you’d know.”

Another commented, “Kelly was repeatedly asked to say nasty things about you in 2007-2008 and not only didn’t take the bait, but called you hot and complimented your music. Absolutely not.” Another Clarkson defender stated, “Now it’s Kelly’s turn? Sis, you need to rewatch the whole interview for the context or you misunderstood, clearly. Wish you happiness and peace of mind.”

Newsweek announced that it “has contacted a representative of Clarkson for comment,” so updates may be forthcoming.