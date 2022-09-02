Brittany Aldean Launches Barbie-Inspired Clothing Line in Response to Transphobic Accusations

Season 3 winner of “The Voice,” Cassadee Pope, is at the center of a huge online controversy involving Brittany Aldean (wife of country music star, Jason Aldean,) along with country music star, Maren Morris. News has been spreading like wildfire about the controversial Instagram reel Aldean posted on August 23, and the backlash that has ensued.

Now, Aldean has decided to turn lemons into lemonade as one fan put it, and convert the criticism into a new clothing line.

“Don’t Tread on Our Kids” Has Been Launched

On August 31, Aldean posted pictures of her “Don’t Tread on Our Kids” clothing line on Instagram, along with the caption, “Per usual, my words have been taken out of context over the last week 🙄. Instead of getting twisted about the twisting of my words, I’ve chosen to bring some good out of it. Introducing our NEW Barbie inspired line LIVE NOW❣️”

The post continues, “**Through this launch we will be giving back to and supporting @operationlightshine in effort to help fight child exploitation and human trafficking🙌🏼.THIS SALE ENDS FRIDAY NIGHT!! Click the link in the bio or head to http://www.brittanyandkasi.com to purchase yours💕”

To understand this turn of events, readers need to know how this all started. To recap, on August 23, Aldean posted an Instagram reel in which she was putting on makeup and suddenly transformed. She captioned the post with “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.”

“The Voice” winner and country music star, Cassadee Pope, responded to the reel on Twitter with, “You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

This was followed by country singer, Maren Morris, tweeting, “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

Although the “Insurrection Barbie” reference was most likely meant to be an insult, Aldean took it as a compliment and thanked Morris for calling her “Barbie.” Also, according to Page Six, “Brittany continued to clap back on her own, accusing Pope, 33, via Stories of ‘advocating for the genital mutilation of children.’” The outlet also reports, “Jason, 45, defended his wife when she called parents allowing their trans children to transition ‘one of the worst evils,’ referring to her as “MY Barbie.”

Brittany Aldean has since doubled down on her stance against helping children to transition – and her new association with the famous Mattel doll – and brought it to the market in the form of casual wear. According to Page Six, “Brittany elaborated on the inspiration behind the ‘Barbie-inspired’ designs in an Instagram Story post. ‘They say ‘Don’t Tread On Our Kids’ because that’s how we feel…Leave the kids alone.’”

Fan Reactions Are Divided

Aldean’s announcement on Instagram received a great deal of support from her fans. One fan posted, “This is perfect! Taking the high road always wins. Thank you for being a voice for conservatives.” Another fan commented, “So glad you didn’t back down. You go girl.”

Another supporter wrote, “Love the hot pink pants! And more importantly, the message!! Kids are not mature enough to make these life altering decisions! That’s why they have parents!!! Keep fighting the good fight!!”

Commenters on Reddit had a different take and tone. A Reddit post titled, “A clothing line!! Stop!!!” garnered numerous responses that did not echo Aldean’s Instagram comments. One user posted, “Sad these are mothers spreading hate and profiting off of it. How embarrassing for their oldest girls who have to face this in the real world. I hope Mattel takes action quickly for the use of their name for profit.”

“I’m so embarrassed for these people…” wrote another. “I hope Barbie sues them! All Britt is doing is spreading hate,” someone else commented.

There is currently no word of any lawsuits being filed. Heavy will keep readers posted.