WATCH: Brittany Bree Receives 4-Chair Turn on ‘The Voice’ After ‘Unbelievable’ Blind Audition

Four chair turns are one of the highest honors a contestant on NBC’s “The Voice” can receive during their Blind Audition since it means that every single coach on the panel wants that contestant on their team for the season.

Brittany Bree’s audition will air during the Monday, October 4, 2021 episode of season 21 of “The Voice,” but the video has already been posted on YouTube.

Bree sings The Weeknd’s “Call Out My Name” for her audition, which immediately got the attention of Ariana Grande, though she did not turn right away.

The song started off slowly with all of the coaches listening intently but not pressing their buttons until Bree began wailing during the chorus. As soon as she hit a sustained high note, both John Legend and Grande pressed their buttons to turn around.

On another high note with a run, Kelly Clarkson enthusiastically turned around for the contestant while Grande and Legend both stood up and danced.

At the last second possible, Blake Shelton also chose to honor the contestant with his chair turn, though it was clear from the offset he didn’t think he had a chance to get her on his team.

Grande Called the Audition ‘Unbelievable’

“You are unbelievable. I love your voice,” Grande told Bree. “I enjoy your tone, I loved your runs. I loved the fullness of it, the soul, the texture.”

She said that she thought Bree added value to every single part of the song and she really wanted to be Bree’s coach for her time on “The Voice.”

“Sometimes you hear that voice that just grabs us, and that energy that just explodes from the stage,” Legend added before asking if Bree had experience singing in church.

Bree said that her Blind Audition actually marked her first time singing outside of the church.

“You’ve never sung secular music before any audience before?” Legend inquired further, and she told him that she had never done so. “I think you can go so far, and I would love for you to do it on Team Legend.”

Clarkson told Bree that she really admired her ability to tell a story and that she meant to press her button earlier than she did. She also told the contestant that she knows how to navigate singing competitions, at which point Shelton and Grande both took a sip of their drink, a new addition to their very own rules this season.

“I’m worried about you,” Shelton told Bree when it was his turn to talk. “Because you could really screw up. You need something more stable than what’s going on down here. I mean, Kelly grew up in Texas, and she abandoned her home state and her family!”

He added, “John grew up singing in the church. He’s probably not been in the church now in the last 30-plus years. He walked away from it. Ariana, she could be the greatest coach we’ve ever seen on ‘The Voice.’ But, she could be the worst coach we’ve ever seen on ‘The Voice!'”

He added that he’s been on the show forever and was the best.

Bree’s pick will be revealed on the Monday, October 4 episode of “The Voice.”

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

