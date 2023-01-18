‘The Voice’ Champion Says They’re ‘Broke’ After Winning the Show

“The Voice” season 22 winner Bryce Leatherwood says he’s “broke” after becoming the champion of the show, but he did receive a cash prize.

The country music singer sat down with Music Mayhem Magazine after winning the show and revealed that he still plans on living as though he doesn’t have much money. Though Leatherwood did receive a cash prize, he says he’s not planning to use that money anytime soon.

“I’m planning on the move [to Nashville] right now, just gotta figure out everything with my home scenario,” Leatherwood, 22, told the outlet. “I gotta save my money. I’m still a broke college kid. I don’t care what prize money that they threw my way. I’m not even going to see that.”

He added, “That’s going to go into some investments. So I just gotta stay young, stay broke, and stay hungry because thriving off a little, you can grow a lot more than thriving off a lot. So, I’m just very excited to pursue my career.”

As part of winning “The Voice,” Leatherwood received both a record deal and a cash prize.

Leatherwood Hopes to Become a Songwriter

While Leatherwood competed on “The Voice” as a singer, not someone who writes his own music, he told Music Mayhem that he hopes to change that in the future.

“I have no original music out right now,” he told the outlet. “I’ve been trying to make a catalog of songs that I’ve been trying to write on. I’m not the best verse writer, but I’ve been working on it because, I mean, I think as an artist you have to be a writer too.”

He added, “And I hope to become a better songwriter as I move to Nashville, as I’ve started writing with more people and I’m just super excited for what’s to come.”

During the “The Voice” season’s airing, some fans claimed Leatherwood should not have made it so far in the competition. Up until the season finale, some outspoken viewers were upset about Leatherwood and his fellow country singer, Brayden Lape’s, presence in the show. The winner told Cinema Blend, however, that he wouldn’t let that get to him while he was competing.

“I’ll always tell people just be careful what you read online because it can impact you especially because it can impact you especially because you’re an artist and your confidence can be fragile sometimes,” he told the outlet. “But for me, I personally didn’t mind it. People were like, ‘Bryce, you can’t be reading that stuff,’ and I was like, ‘I like it.’”

He said people would tell him it was unhealthy to read the negative comments.

“I’m like, the bad comments is almost like fuel,” he told Cinema Blend. “It’s like, ‘Oh yeah? Well watch this.’ And I’ve used that as fuel for people saying, ‘Oh he’s not good. He’s got to do better, he’s got to be better.’ I’m like, all right, well, I’m gonna try to work harder to be better.”

Bryce Leatherwood Plans on Releasing New Music Soon

Leatherwood has been working on new music since winning “The Voice.” One song he’s been working on is alongside “Voice” season 22 finalist Morgan Myles, they revealed in an Instagram video on January 16, 2023.

“Just tracked an original song @bryceleatherwood and I just wrote last week… feels good to get back in the booth with new music,” Myles wrote on Instagram alongside a video of the creation of the song.

Leatherwood also watched Myles achieve one of his dreams, performing at the Grand Ole Opry, and he took time to congratulate her.

“Morgan had a standing ovation after her debut and it brought tears to my eyes,” the singer wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the two embracing.

The singer has also been working with songwriters from the country music genre, he revealed on January 9, 2023, on Instagram.

“Wow. What an experience it was writing with these two incredible writers.

Trent Willmon and Marla Goodman are masterminds and love their craft.

Thank you both!,” he wrote.

“The Voice” is set to return on March 6, 2022, for season 23 of the show, which will be Blake Shelton’s last season as a coach. He’ll be joined by coaches Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, and Chance the Rapper