‘Voice’ Winner Bryce Leatherwood Records Song With Finalist, Fans ‘Can’t Wait’

“The Voice” finalist Morgan Myles and champion Bryce Leatherwood just finished recording a song together, they revealed in an Instagram video on January 16, 2023, and fans were quick to the comments to let the pair know they can’t wait for the new song.

“Just tracked an original song @bryceleatherwood and I just wrote last week… feels good to get back in the booth with new music,” Myles wrote on Instagram alongside a video of the creation of the song.

Fans immediately flooded the comment section.

“We can’t wait to hear NEW MUSIC from you,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “So great that you’re working with him! I’m looking forward to hearing more.

Leatherwood Is Planning to Move to Nashville

Leatherwood was crowned the winner of “The Voice” season 22 on December 13, 2022, alongside his coach, Blake Shelton. As part of winning “The Voice,” Leatherwood received both a record deal and a cash prize.

The record label is generally with Big Machine Label Group, which has worked with the show for the past four seasons, though there has been no official announcement at the time of writing. The singer-songwriter, however, is planning a move to Nashville in the near future.

Leatherwood told Music Mayhem that he’s “broke” but is trying to save his money so he can move to Nashville and pursue his career.

“I’m planning on making the move right now, just gotta figure out everything with my home scenario,” he told the outlet in January 2023. “I gotta save my money. I’m still a broke college kid. I don’t care what prize money that they threw my way. I’m not even going to see that. That’s going to go into some investments.”

He added, “So I just gotta stay young, stay broke, and stay hungry because thriving off a little, you can grow a lot more than thriving off a lot. So, I’m just very excited to pursue my career.”

Leatherwood Says He Took ‘a Leap of Faith’ When Choosing to Audition For ‘The Voice’

In an interview with NBC after the season finale of “The Voice” aired, Leatherwood shared that he had to put all on hold to start his career in music.

“Even before ‘The Voice,’ I was sure this is what I wanted to do,” Leatherwood told the outlet. “I took a leap of faith when it came to trying to find a way into this crazy, big business. I took a leap of faith, and look where it got me! Any artist out there who’s wanting to do this for the rest of their lives, try out for something like this. Do something like this. Or go to an open mic night and put yourself out there. It’s not gonna feel comfortable at first. But over time, you’ll grow.”

The country singer thanked fans on Instagram after the finale aired.

“I am lost for words… this experience has been one that I will cherish for the rest of my life,” he wrote alongside a photo of him with Shelton. “The incredible people I have met along this journey have made this all worth it. To my family, the people of Georgia, and for my fans watching around the world, THIS IS FOR YALL! God is good.”

“The Voice” is set to return in the spring of 2023 with coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, and Niall Horan.