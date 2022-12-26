What’s Next for ‘Voice’ Winner Bryce Leatherwood?

Bryce Leatherwood was crowned the winner of “The Voice” season 22 on December 13, 2022, alongside his coach, Blake Shelton. Now, fans might be wondering what’s next for the country singer.

As part of winning “The Voice,” Leatherwood earned a record deal and a cash prize. The record label is generally with Big Machine Label Group, which has worked with the show for the past four seasons.

Now, Leatherwood is teasing his next steps. In an interview with NBC after winning the show, Leatherwood said he’ll be working on new music.

“Definitely releasing a lot of music,” he shared. “Playing shows. That’s what I love to do: play shows. But I want to get some original content out there. I want to get an album or two out there in the next couple of years.”

He added, “So many people have given so much love to me, it’s time to give back to them. So whether that’s music or playing shows and festivals, making people happy is my goal.”

Leatherwood ‘Took a Leap of Faith’ When Auditioning

In the interview with NBC, Leatherwood shared that he had to put all on hold to start his career in music.

“Even before ‘The Voice,’ I was sure this is what I wanted to do,” Leatherwood told the outlet. “I took a leap of faith when it came to trying to find a way into this crazy, big business. I took a leap of faith, and look where it got me! Any artist out there who’s wanting to do this for the rest of their lives, try out for something like this. Do something like this. Or go to an open mic night and put yourself out there. It’s not gonna feel comfortable at first. But over time, you’ll grow.”

The country singer thanked fans on Instagram after the finale aired.

“I am lost for words… this experience has been one that I will cherish for the rest of my life,” he wrote alongside a photo of him with Shelton. “The incredible people I have met along this journey have made this all worth it. To my family, the people of Georgia, and for my fans watching around the world, THIS IS FOR YALL! God is good.”

Leatherwood Used Online Hate He Got to Fuel Him

During the season’s airing, some fans claimed Leatherwood should not have made it so far in the competition. Up until the season finale, some outspoken viewers were upset about Leatherwood and his fellow country singer, Brayden Lape’s, presence in the show. The winner told Cinema Blend, however, that he wouldn’t let that get to him while he was competing.

“I’ll always tell people just be careful what you read online because it can impact you especially because it can impact you especially because you’re an artist and your confidence can be fragile sometimes,” he told the outlet. “But for me, I personally didn’t mind it. People were like, ‘Bryce, you can’t be reading that stuff,’ and I was like, ‘I like it.’”

He said people would tell him it was unhealthy to read the negative comments.

“I’m like, the bad comments is almost like fuel,” he told Cinema Blend. “It’s like, ‘Oh yeah? Well watch this.’ And I’ve used that as fuel for people saying, ‘Oh he’s not good. He’s got to do better, he’s got to be better.’ I’m like, all right, well, I’m gonna try to work harder to be better.”

“The Voice” is set to return on March 6, 2022, for season 23 of the show, which will be Blake Shelton’s last season as a coach. He’ll be joined by coaches Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, and Chance the Rapper.