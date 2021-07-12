‘The Voice’ Season 14 Winner Brynn Cartelli: Where Is She Now in 2021?

Brynn Cartelli won NBC’s “The Voice” season 14 in 2018, becoming the youngest winner of the competition at the time at just 15 years old.

Cartelli was a part of Kelly Clarkson’s Team Kelly on “The Voice” and says that Clarkson has supported her for her entire musical journey so far, according to People.

“Kelly was so supportive of me the whole time,” Cartelli told the outlet. “I could not have a better mentor and still, we talk all the time. She’s like an aunt to me at this point. We’re as much different as we are similar, but she’s also the kind of person that believes you have to trust your intuition to know what’s right.”

Cartelli Has Not Released a Full Album

Though she is signed with Atlantic Records, according to Us Weekly, Cartelli has not yet released an album but has released singles. She did not stay with Republic Records, who she signed with when “The Voice” concluded.

Cartelli’s singles include “Walk My Way” and “Last Night’s Mascara,” which both released in 2018, “Grow Young” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” which both released in 2019, and “Long Way Home” and “If I Could,” which were released in 2021.

Her Extended Play, “Based on a True Story” was released in 2021 and peaked at number 7 on the iTunes Albums charts.

Cartelli Got Vulnerable With Her New Music

According to an Instagram post, Cartelli wanted to share her secrets and fears with her fans.

“#BOATS is out now,” she wrote, referring to her EP. “An introduction to who I’ve always been, and an invitation to where I will go. My deepest secrets and darkest fears, fairy tales and high school heartbreaks. All for you to take in as your own. Poured my heart and soul into these 6 songs.”

She later shared another post, writing, “The anticipation nearly killed me but here we are and these songs are now yours and I want to know which track/lyric is really speaking to you right now.”

Brynn Cartelli Performs 'If I Could' On The Kelly Clarkson Show

Cartelli told People that she took some time away from the spotlight after “The Voice” to figure out just want she wanted to do with her career.

“I have so many dreams that I want to make come true, and winning ‘The Voice’ was just the beginning,” Cartelli told People. “I realized that in order to make the career I want happen, I needed to give myself some time to not just rely solely on the momentum from the show. I didn’t think that was going to work for me.”

She said that touring with Clarkson in 2019 and Clarkson’s overall guidance has really helped her define what she wants out of her career and ultimately release “Based on a True Story.”

“This first EP is just me wanting to create the core of who I am as a singer and songwriter,” Cartelli told People. “I think that’s what we accomplished, and I am really proud of that.”

