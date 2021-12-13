Cam Anthony, ‘The Voice’ Season 20 Winner: Where is He Now?

Cam Anthony was the winner of season 20 of NBC’s “The Voice” in early 2021. Now, the singer has been booking concerts and working on new music for his fans.

With the season 21 finale of “The Voice” airing in two parts on December 13, 2021 and December 14, 2021, some fans are wondering what Anthony has been up to since his winning the show.

Anthony returned to the set of NBC’s “The Voice” at the beginning of season 21 to visit coaches Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend in between Blind Auditions.

The winner also met up with some season 21 contestants to give them advice before heading out on the stage for their own auditions.

Anthony Performed Live for Thanksgiving

In his most recent live performance, Anthony sang during the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade, which was broadcast on ABC 6 in Philadelphia. Afterward, he shared the video and thanked his fans for attending the performance.

“Thank you Philly for the amazing turnout! Blessing to you and your family! Happy holiday! #Thanksgiving #StevieWonder,” he wrote at the time.

He also shared a video of himself getting out of the car where he was riding in the parade to give his baby niece a hug and say hi to his family before moving on.

Anthony was the performer for the National Anthem on November 1, 2021, at the Vikings and Cowboys game in Minnesota. He posted the video of the performance alongside the caption, “Shout out to the people of Minnesota. The energy was unmatched! Thank you for the warm welcome.”

The Artist Has Been Covering Songs

In the meantime, Anthony has been posting song covers to his Instagram page. Most recently, he covered Olivia Rodrigo’s “Driver’s License,” which was a huge song in 2020 and early 2021.

He has also posted covers of songs by artists like Lil Nas X and Tank.

Ariana Grande Thinks Anthony is 'The Coolest'





Play



Anthony showed up in a YouTube video to talk with season 21 "The Voice" contestants and coaches.

Anthony showed up in a YouTube video to talk with season 21 “The Voice” contestants and coaches. At the beginning of the video, Anthony talks to Shelton about why he stopped by, saying he wanted to speak with some of the new contestants.

“Okay, yeah, they could probably use a pep talk from the champ,” Shelton tells the young artist.

Anthony updated Shelton on his career, saying he’d been on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” recently and was also in the studio trying to get some music ready to go.

“One of the things I’ll be telling them is that this is going to be a roller coaster, so strap in because it’s going to be crazy,” Anthony tells the camera while walking around backstage.

He’s then shown talking with contestant Peedy Chavis and Katharine Ann Mohler, who both made it through the Blind Auditions and have chosen a coach for the season.

“It’s lit, Ariana Grande is a coach, and it’s really dope to have her here,” Anthony told the camera during the video. “It’s really interesting to the show.”

When Anthony is shown meeting Grande, she tells him that he’s very talented.

“He’s the coolest person I’ve ever met,” Grande can be heard saying. “He’s so good.”

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time (live) and Pacific (recorded) on NBC.

