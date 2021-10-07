WATCH: ‘The Voice’ Season 20 Winner Cam Anthony Visits Season 21 Contestants

Cam Anthony was crowned the winner of NBC’s “The Voice” season 20 after a long season where the R&B artist stayed with Team Blake Shelton the entire time.

Anthony returned to the set of NBC’s “The Voice” at the beginning of season 21 to visit coaches Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend in between Blind Auditions.

The winner also met up with some season 21 contestants to give them advice before heading out on the stage for their own auditions.

Grande Says Anthony Is 'The Coolest'





Anthony shows up in the video to talk with contestants and the coaches. At the beginning of the video, Anthony talks to Shelton about why he stopped by, saying he wanted to speak with some of the new contestants.

“Okay, yeah, they could probably use a pep talk from the champ,” Shelton tells the young artist.

Anthony updated Shelton on his career, saying he’d been on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” recently and was also in the studio trying to get some music ready to go.

“One of the things I’ll be telling them is that this is going to be a roller coaster, so strap in because it’s going to be crazy,” Anthony tells the camera while walking around backstage.

He’s then shown talking with contestant Peedy Chavis and Katharine Ann Mohler, who both made it through the Blind Auditions and have chosen a coach for the season.

“It’s lit, Ariana Grande is a coach, and it’s really dope to have her here,” Anthony told the camera during the video. “It’s really interesting to the show.”

When Anthony is shown meeting Grande, she tells him that he’s very talented.

“He’s the coolest person I’ve ever met,” Grande can be heard saying. “He’s so good.”

What’s Next for ‘The Voice’ Season 21?

Next on “The Voice” season 21, the coaches will bring their full teams to the Battle Rounds, where they’ll sing a duet and be advised by superstars Jason Aldean (Team Kelly), Camila Cabello (Team Legend), Dierks Bentley (Team Blake), and Kristen Chenoweth (Team Ariana).

Afterward, the remaining contestants will move on to the Knockout Round, which will feature overall Mega Mentor for the season, Ed Sheeran.

Here’s a look at the teams going into the next round of the competition:

Team Kelly:

Girl Named Tom (Trio)

Kinsey Rose

Carolina Alonso

Gymani

Jeremy Rosado

Holly Forbes

The Cunningham Sisters (Duo)

Jershika Maple

Xavier Cornell

Wyatt Michael

Aaron Hines

Parker McKay

Team Legend:

Jonathan Mouton

Jack Rogan

Samuel Harness

Joshua Vacanti

Paris Winningham

Keilah Grace

Samara Brown

Janora Brown

KJ Jennings

Sabrina Dias

Brittany Bree

Shadale

Team Blake:

Peedy Chavis

Wendy Moten

Lana Scott

Hailey Green

The Joy Reunion (trio)

Carson Peters

Kaitlyn Velez

Berritt Haynes

Clint Sherman

Manny Keith

LiBianca

Tommy Edwards

Team Ariana:

Katie Raie

Katherine Ann Mohler

Vaughn Mugol

Chavon Rodgers

Jim and Sasha Allen (Duo)

Raquel Trinidad

Hailey Mia

Bella DeNapoli

David Vogel

Ryleigh Plank

Sophia Bromberg

KCK3 (Trio)

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on NBC.

