‘The Voice’: What’s Next for Season 20 Winner Cam Anthony?

On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, NBC’s “The Voice” crowned Cam Anthony as the winner of season 20.

So, what does this mean for the 19-year-old artist from Philadelphia?

As winner of “The Voice,” Anthony is taking home a record deal with Universal Music Group and a $100,000 cash prize, according to Taste of Country.

Anthony won the ultimate prize Tuesday, beating Team Kelly Clarkson’s Kenzie Wheeler, after performing Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead or Alive” and Cynthia Erivo “Stand Up” during the final performance and voting show, which aired on Monday, May 24.

Although his time on “The Voice” is over, Anthony told PEOPLE following his win that he hopes to keep in touch with his mentor and coach, Blake Shelton, especially as he starts recording his album, which he said will feature a “well-rounded” mix of genres. “[Shelton] said that he’ll be able to help with whatever I need,” Anthony told the mag. “Him extending that and wanting to stay in my life is honorable, and I appreciate it. I’m excited to see what we can work on in the future because Blake is dope.”

Anthony Plans to Enjoy His Downtime Before Heading Into the Studio

Before Anthony heads into the studio to record his album, he wants to celebrate his win.

In an interview with PEOPLE following the finale, Anthony said he’d like to enjoy some family time first.

“I definitely want to get a vacation and take some time to get myself together with my family. My entire family is back in Philly, so I only FaceTimed with them after my win last night. That’ll definitely be first on the list,” he said, adding, “But I also want to spend time creating music and find an environment to do that in. So we can record in Hawaii, I don’t know! I would love to do all of that.”

Although he’s young, Anthony already has a history in the music industry that precedes “The Voice.”

According to PEOPLE, Anthony was first discovered at age 11 when a video of him singing a rendition of Bruno Mars’s hit, “When I Was Your Man,” went viral. A year later, he was signed by Dr. Dre, and spent much of his teenhood recording and performing before auditioning for “The Voice.”

Anthony Has His Sights Set on the Grammy Awards

Anthony is hoping to perform on “even bigger stages” in the near future.

Prior to the season 20 finale, the young artist told reporters (per ET) that he would like to sing on the Grammy Awards stage one day. As far as music goes, he said, “We’re working towards some amazing things. I’m hoping to release an album, trying to work on some really amazing things.”

Following his win, he gave PEOPLE a little insight into how his music and style would look like as an artist. “I want to embody the ’70s in a way, but I still want to make it current. I’ll be doing that the rest of my life, I’m sure, because we are always going to discover new things about ourselves and find things that we love and want to highlight,” he said.

The next season of “The Voice” airs in fall 2021.

