WATCH: Camila Cabello Roasts Blake Shelton In ‘The Voice’ Trailer

“The Voice” is set to return with an all-new season on Monday, September 19, 2022. The show will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello.

The new season will feature a change in format on the show, upping teams to include more contestants at the beginning of the season following Blind Auditions and leading to 3-way Knockout rounds rather than the usual 2-way Knockout Round, according to reliable spoiler site The Idol Forums.

In a new trailer for the season, it’s clear Cabello has her sights on helping any coach except for the self-proclaimed “King” of “The Voice,” Blake Shelton.

Cabello Roasts Shelton in the Trailer

Play

Camila Cabello Turns Up the Heat | NBC's The Voice Camila Cabello joins John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani in the coaches' chairs for Season 22 of The Voice, premiering Monday, September 19 at 8/7c on NBC and streaming on Peacock. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » NBC’s The Voice Stream on Peacock » Stream Now: pck.tv/3wgH6sH… 2022-08-15T23:59:55Z

In the trailer, it appears as though Cabello chooses to team up with the other two coaches against Shelton.

Shelton pronounces Cabello’s name wrong in the trailer, and she corrects him.

“You pronounce my name wrong,” she says. “Calls me Cam a lot, Carmichael. Why’s it so hard for him?”

She can also be seen telling a contestant that their voice is “so special” and saying that if “The Voice” were a dating app, she would “swipe right” on him.

At one point in the trailer, Shelton leans over to ask for help.

“You and Gwen would make a great team,” Cabello says as a response, and when Shelton exclaims, she adds, “I want the best for him!”

Shelton responds, “No, you don’t. You want the worst for me.”

“Both can be true,” Cabello replies.

The Season Features Many Changes

There will be some big changes to “The Voice” season 22 when compared to previous seasons.

First, instead of just the top 48 contestants moving forward from Blind Auditions, there will be spots for the top 56 contestants. That means each coach gets two more contestants on their team.

That also means that going forward through the competition, each coach will have more contestants in the process. So, instead of having 24 Battle Rounds after Blind Auditions, there will be a total of 36 battles. Then, there will be nine contestants per team going into the Knockout Rounds.

The Knockout Rounds will see the biggest change from previous seasons, according to spoilers published by The Idol Forums. Fans will see 3-way Knockout Rounds moving forward.

At the time of writing, no hints have been given about the mentors for the season. There will likely be one mentor per team during the Battle Rounds, but the fact that no mention of a Mega Mentor has been made may mean that the show is going without this season.

There will still be 16 contestants, or four contestants per team, going into the live rounds near the end of the competition.

“The Voice” is set to return to NBC on September 19, 2022. Instead of streaming on Hulu this year, “The Voice” has made the move to Peacock, so fans can stay up-to-date and watch the show the next day on the streaming platform.

The season features coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend.

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ Cast Member’s $5.6 Million Home Broken Into While on Vacation