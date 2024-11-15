Former ‘Voice’ Coach Says She’s Taking a ‘Cute Little Internet’ Break

Camila Cabello announced on her Instagram story that she is taking a break from the Internet.

“A writer must have stories,” former “Voice” coach Cabello wrote, in a post that was still visible on November 14. “Living them right now. Taking some cute little internet breaks. Love you my babies, your C.”

Cabello has more than 64 million Instagram followers. Meanwhile, her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes made comments about Cabello on a podcast.

Camila Cabello Posted on Instagram Several Times in the Past Few Weeks

Camillo’s last post was on November 4, when she wrote, “🐇 🎀 𝒸𝒶𝓁𝓁𝒾𝓃𝑔 𝒶𝓁𝓁 𝒸𝓊𝓉𝑒 𝑔𝒾𝓇𝓁𝓈 𝓌𝒾𝓉𝒽 𝓈𝒾𝒸𝓀 𝓂𝒾𝓃𝒹𝓈 🎀 🐇”

On November 1, she posted a picture of herself with bunny ears and wrote, “RIP Regina George you would’ve loved C, XOXO :( 💅💗🎀💄👙👛🩰”

“yummy, my lips taste like my drink 🎀💘🩰🌸🫦” she wrote with a glamour shot she posted of herself in October.

According to People Magazine, Cabello made the social media post the day after she sang at an Elie Saab show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia alongside Jennifer Lopez and Celine Dion.

In August, she wrote on Instagram, according to People, that she was “going thru it lately,” and noted, “feels like sometimes there is heartache everywhere I look, within me and around me, and I try my best to show up for my friends, my fans and the people that show up for me but it’s hard to pour from what feels like an empty cup.”

Camila Cabello’s Ex-Boyfriend Spoke Out About Her on a Podcast

As Cabello took an Internet break, her former boyfriend Shawn Mendes spoke about her on Apple Music 1, to Zane Lowe.

“I just think that we really know each other,” Mendes, 26, said to Lowe. “We haven’t been the closest over the last couple of years, but I think we really know each other.”

Mendes added, “We’ve spent a lot of time together. We really know each other’s hearts. So even when all of the sound and all the noise is happening, we can see through each other’s both pretty easily, and it’s just nice to have that.”

“The truth about being an artist, for me at least, what it feels like is I have one job and it’s to express my truth. It’s my responsibility,” he said to Lowe. “If people are connecting with the songs and it’s coming from a place that isn’t true, they’re getting a distorted image and I don’t want that. I want people to connect with something that is coming from me.”

The pair broke up in June 2023, according to Us Weekly, after briefly reuniting.

“Camila was the one who ultimately decided to end things,” a source told Us Weekly at the time of the failed relationship. Us Weekly described Mendez at the time as “upset” that the relationship with Cabello did not work out.

A source told Us at the time that both “realized they’re better friends than romantic partners,” adding, “There’s no bad blood between them, but their relationship has just run its course,” Us Weekly reported at the time.