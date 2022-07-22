‘Voice’ Coach Makes Surprising Childhood Confession

A “Voice” coach made a surprising confession about their childhood in a new interview — that they used to cry when they had to sing as a child. Read on to find out why Camila Cabello was so scared to sing as a kid and how she got over her fear.

Camila Cabello Was Very Shy as a Kid & Would Cry When Her Parents Asked Her to Sing

In an interview with Cosmopolitan UK, the new “Voice” coach admitted that she was incredibly shy as a kid because she didn’t speak English. Her family moved from Havan, Cuba, to Miami, Florida, when she was just seven years old and she didn’t speak English, so making friends was hard and it made her really shy, which carried over into being afraid to sing in front of other people.

“I would cry if my parents asked me to sing in front of their friends,” she told the magazine.

She added that she didn’t really know if she was a good singer or not, but she knew “[she] really liked to sing” and whenver she did, she “didn’t get a terrible response,” so she just kept on doing it and it helped her get over her fears. And now here she is, though she also told Cosmo UK that she still struggles with anxiety and therapy has really helped her.

“[The anxiety is] something I just lived with. I was used to having functioning anxiety that got really bad every half a year,” said the pop star. “Then I started opening up to friends, and I realized how much suffering and neuroses are normal, and that we’re all bats*** crazy in our own way.”

But she added, “[W]hen it keeps you from having healthy relationships and being more often than not in a relatively stable place, [I realized] that I needed to seek out some therapy. Talking about it really helped me realize, ‘Oh, I think this is making my life harder than it is for other people.’”

Cabello Was Asked If She Ever Gets Starstruck & She Said She Used to All the Time

In the interview, Cabello also admitted that early on in her career, she was a “huge, huge fangirl.”

“I was just starstruck all the time, just everywhere I went,” said the former Fifth Harmony member. She also said that if she weren’t a singer, she would hopefully still be involved in the arts in some way.

“If I weren’t a singer, I would probably be — I feel like I would still be hopefully in the arts in some way, … and not even being in front of the camera, but just anything behind the scenes I feel would be super fun,” said the singer, adding, “[Or an] art gallery person, a curator.”

Cabello is Opening for Coldplay This Fall

Before “The Voice” live shows start, Cabello is heading out on the road for the Latin American leg of Coldplay’s new tour. She told Cosmo she is getting hyped — it was actually the last thing she Googled before the interview.

“The last thing I Googled? Let’s check my phone right now, hopefully it’s appropriate. Just kidding, I know it is. I haven’t had any alone time,” joked Cabello.

She went on to say, “I looked up ‘Coldplay September’ because I’m opening for them on their tour in September in Latin America. I was getting really excited for it because I’m so excited to go to Colombia, I’ve never been there and I just wanted to see all the places that I’m going ’cause I was talking to my team about it and I’m just so stoked about it.”

Cabello joins Coldplay starting on September 13 in Lima, Peru, according the band’s website. Her leg of the tour runs through September 24 and includes Peru, Colombia, and Chile. And while she is “so stoked” to be opening for Coldplay, Cabello also revealed that her “dream collaboration would be Bad Bunny.”

“I love his album ‘Un Verano Sin Ti.’ I played it throughout this whole shoot. I think he’s a sick artist,” said Cabello.

“The Voice” returns in the fall of 2022 for its 22nd season on NBC. Gwen Stefani is taking over for Kelly Clarkson, who is taking a year off amidst her divorce proceedings, Cabello is joining as the new coach, replacing departing coach Ariana Grande.

READ NEXT: Blake Shelton Shades Gwen Stefani Returning to ‘The Voice’