‘The Voice’ Host Carson Daly Zings Blake Shelton

“The Voice” host Carson Daly had a poke at coach Blake Shelton on Shelton’s recent Instagram post where he is showing off his farming skills.

Daly Teased Shelton That He’s About to Have a Heart Attack

Shelton posted a video to Instagram on April 7 where he is running alongside one of his tractors that is being driven by his friend Kevin, whom Shelton mentioned in his Instagram stories. Shelton is a little winded as he shouts, “Wooo! Woo hoo hoo! I love it! We’re farmin’! We’re farmin’!”

In the comments, “The Voice” host Carson Daly wrote, “You’re about to go into cardiac arrest which has hundreds of likes and responses of laughing emojis. One fan even wrote, “Hahaha, I spit out my water reading this.”

Another fan wrote, “I was thinking the same thing and I thought Gwen may have been in the tractor considering he was running so fast.”

“Funny, I was thinking, ‘We’re gonna have a heart attack! We’re gonna have a heart attack!” wrote a third fan.

“Lol I don’t think I’ve seen the farmers I know get this excited!” wrote another follower.

Daly is close friends with Shelton and his wife Gwen Stefani. He even officiated their 2021 wedding and was the one who encouraged them to write their own vows.

Blake Shelton is an Actual Farmer

Shelton lives on a 1300-acre ranch in Oklahoma and he is an honest-to-God farmer. In a separate post, Shelton showed off his tractors and revealed that he bought one from his dad, who sold tractors until he died in 2012.

“OK, I think probably some of the old-timers out there would say, ‘What are you doing, it’s way too early. The rule of thumb in Oklahoma, this part of Oklahoma, is don’t plant anything til after April 10,’ I think,” said Shelton. “But I don’t give a crap. See, got the old man back there behind me. Got the new guy. Oh ho ho ho, seed’s going in the ground today people!”

He continued, “My dad sold Kubota tractors for quite a few years, right up until he passed away, actually. I bought this one from him, I think, in 2006 or 2007, I think, and it’s still going. We’re doin it!”

In his Instagram stories, Shelton revealed that they had to “shut down” the farming for a couple of days because of rain, but now he and his “goofy bastard” friend Kevin are planting “milo, people,” which is farmer-speak for grain sorghum.

Shelton’s fans are super excited for him. One of them wrote on Instagram that they want him to sell shirts that say “We’re farmin!” on them and several people were disappointed not to see his wife driving the tractor.

“So happy to see Blake on the farm where he really has a happy time,” wrote one follower.

Another wrote, “OMG, this makes my day! Farmer Blake!” and a third added, “It couldn’t be any more country than that.”

“The Voice” returns in the fall of 2022. With no spring 2022 season, it is the first time in the show’s history that it will only air one season per year. There is no official word yet as to which coaches are returning.

