‘The Voice’ Castmate Already Knew About Blake Shelton’s Proposal to Gwen Stefani

NBC’s The Voice now has two coaches who are engaged. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who actually met on the set of the show, announced their engagement recently, and signs point to some people on the show knowing they were engaged before they went public with the news.

The Voice host Carson Daly appeared on the Today show to speak to Hoda Kotb before Shelton and Stefani announced their engagment, and Kotb revealed that Daly likely knew about the proposal and engagement before it was publicly announced.

“By the way, when we did that interview with Gwen, Carson already knew because when I asked that question he turned the whole interview, and I asked him later, I said, ‘Did you already know?'” she said of the interview that took place on October 19. “And he said, ‘Of course I knew.’ So anyway, he keeps a good secret.”

Stefani and Shelton Announced Their Engagement on Instagram

After Shelton popped the question, Stefani took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 27 to announce that Shelton popped the question and she said yes.

“@blakeshelton yes please!” she captioned the photo.

Shelton shared the same photo alongside the caption, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!”

Afterward, more news came out about the details of the proposal and how exactly Shelton asked Stefani to marry him, including details about Shelton asking Stefani’s father for permission, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“Blake’s plan to propose to Gwen began by asking her father for her hand in marriage,” the source said. “Gwen is very traditional so he truly felt that asking her father for approval was the proper thing to do. And her father adores Blake. Gwen has been ready to tie the knot for a long time, and Blake new this was the perfect time.”

The source added that Shelton was the one taking the relationship more slowly, but they said that the pandemic made engagement more pressing for Shelton.

“They’ve had lots of downtime together and he truly saw the importance of spending life with the person you love,” the source told ET. “Gwen takes marriage very seriously and was disappointed that her first marriage didn’t work out.”

Stefani and Shelton May Get Married by the End of the Year

After the couple’s engagement was announced, a source close to the couple spoke to Us Weekly about when the wedding between the music industry power couple might take place.

“Blake is just ready to be married and wants it to happen very soon,” a source reportedly told the outlet. “Don’t be surprised if it happens by the end of the year.”

Us Magazine reported that the couple has been engaged since early in October, as Shelton proposed at their home in Oklahoma.

“Blake had the ring custom-designed and asked permission from her dad before asking Gwen,” a source said told the outlet. “It meant so much to Gwen that Blake was so traditional about it.”

