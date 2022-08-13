Carson Daly Thought He Was Going to Die: ‘We Can No Longer Guarantee Your Safety’

As the host of “The Voice” for 11 years, Carson Daly is well known to music lovers. But the NBC singing competition is just one chapter in a long career in music and television for the 49-year-old. From 1998 to 2003, Daly was the host of MTV’s “Total Request Live (TRL).”

Part of his job was to be surrounded by unruly crowds, so when he was assigned to cover the mega concert, Woodstock ’99, he thought it would be par for the course. It turns out he couldn’t have been more wrong.

Safety First?

Netflix recently released a documentary called “Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99,” which has brought up a lot of traumatic memories for Daly, and also a slew of questions from fans. On August 12, Daly posted on Instagram some photos from his time at the New York concert, and wrote, “I thought I was going to die.”

Daly continued to recall the dangerous experience, explaining, “It started off great, TRL live from the side of main stage interviewing all the bands (like Jay from Jamiroquai) & then started getting pelted with bottles, rocks, lighters, all of it. It got insane, fast.”

Woodstock ’99 was meant to replicate the peaceful concert of 1969, where a multitude of rock bands and fans enjoyed peace, love and rock-n-roll for more than three days. Unfortunately, 30 years and a heap of contributing elements led to an entirely different experience. According to Newsweek, the 1999 concert “blended chaos, violence and misogyny to the soundtrack of nu-metal and millennial angst.”

Daly was right in the middle of the chaos. He recounted on Instagram, “Nightfall, Limp plays ‘Break Stuff’ & the prisoners were officially running the prison.” Newsweek explains, “before performing ‘Break Stuff,’ Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst encouraged the crowd to do exactly that.”

Daly recalled, “My boss @MTV Dave says to our staff/crew backstage, ‘We can no longer guarantee your safety, it’s time to go!’ I remember being in a production van driving recklessly through corn fields to get to safety. It was so crazy & a blur now. I just remember feeling like I was in another country during military conflict.”

The violence continued at Woodstock ’99 after Daly and the crew reached safety. According to Newsweek, “at Woodstock ’99 elements of poor management, budget cuts, high temperatures, misogyny, inadequate security, the music, a disgruntled crowd forced to pay high prices, and the lack of sanitation were a disastrous cocktail, eventually spilling over into violence, sexual assault, riots and even death.”

This tragic event still sticks with “The Voice” host. He lamented on Instagram, “I have so many fun memories from that era, this was not one of them. Needless to say, I haven’t taken the fam back to Rome, NY for a vacation.”

Fans Reacted in Awe

Wolf Van Halen, son of the late guitar legend, Eddie Van Halen, commented, “So freaking crazy!” Broadcast journalist Savannah Guthrie asked Daly, “when are you writing your memoir??????”

Some fans remembered the incident happening live. One wrote, “I vividly remember watching you live as bottles and things were getting thrown at you and you were dodging them. As a 12 year old at the time, I think I just assumed they didn’t like you because of TRL… crazy to realize the bigger picture now as an adult. What a legendary time it was but dang just so crazy how unsafe it was.” Another posted, “I was there and my only good memory was meeting you on day 3.”

One grateful fan responded, “Carson you’re a legend man. I don’t think people give YOU enough credit for creating out teenage years. I’m 35 and have a lot to thank you about. So many bands do also. TRL was a great distraction after f***ed up school. Thank you man. For everything.”

“Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99” is currently streaming on Netflix.

