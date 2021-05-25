Carson Daly’s Salary on The Voice Revealed

Carson Daly has been with The Voice since the beginning, something that can only also be said of coach Blake Shelton. While TalentRecap is reporting the country singer earns $13 million a season, how much does the longtime host earn?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Daly’s salary on The Voice is $5 million a year. Combined with the $5 million he earns for working on The Today Show, he brings in $10 million a year from NBC.

The site reports his total net worth as $40 million.

As he told Today during the show’s tenth anniversary, “The greatest job I have is being a father and The Voice is probably second, so I’m nostalgic about it.”

The Highest Earning Coach Was Christina Aguilera

According to Talent Recap, Christina Aguilera made the most of any of the coaches with a salary of $17 million a season. The site reports she took a pay cut when she returned after taking time off from the show.

While Shelton may have won the most times, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend both have some wins under their belt. The first American Idol winner and the show’s only EGOT both earn $14 million a season.

The Jonas Brothers’ Nick Jonas rounds out the coaches this season with earnings of $10 million, according to TalentRecap.

Carson and Shelton Are Close After 20 Seasons

After 20 seasons, Carson now counts Shelton among those closest in his lie.

“He’s become one of the closest people in my life, to be honest with you,” the former TRL host told Today. “We’re very close, which is ironic because I — obviously, you know, I’m a producer on the show, I’m involved in recruiting coaches. I’ve talked some people into doing the show. And he was the person I knew the least.”

He continued, “And so it’s just ironic that 10 years later, he’s the one that I’m definitely closest with. Our families vacation together at this point, and so I’m very grateful. Aside from what the show, from an employment standpoint, has done for me and my family, you know, my friendship with Blake is probably the next best thing I’ve yielded by being on the show.”

Part one of The Voice finale airs tonight on NBC at 8 p.m.

