Are Carson Daly & Wife Siri Pinter Still Together Today?

The Voice host Carson Daly will once again host a New Year’s celebration in 2020. It’s been nine months since the TV host welcomed his daughter Goldie into the world, and five years since he married his wife Siri Pinter. The couple is still together today.

Though the couple revealed earlier this year that they’ve been sleeping in separate bedrooms for over a year, they’re still very much together and in love, they’ve said.

“We’re both pretty good-sized humans, and it just wasn’t really working when she was in her third trimester, and I also have sleep apnea, which is very sexy for the ladies out there, I’m sure,” Carson Daly told People earlier this year. “She couldn’t get comfortable, so we were like a commercial you would see, kicking each other and just not sleeping.”

Daly and Pinter are ‘Sleep Divorced’

Daly joked that he and his wife are in love but are currently sleep divorced after explaining their trouble sleeping to People.

“We woke up and we just shook hands like, ‘I love you, but it’s time to sleep divorce. It’ll be the best thing for all of us.’ I don’t know if we’ll ever sleep together again,” he told the magazine.

He later joked that they got a “sleep divorce” because of their “irreconcilable sleeping.”

The couple met in 2005 on the set of Last Call with Carson Daly, according to Country Living. They later got married in 2015 in a surprise ceremony. They now have four children, welcoming the most recent in 2020.

“Carson & Siri Daly (Hi! That’s us!) along with proud siblings Jackson James (11) Etta Jones (7) and London Rose (5) are beyond thrilled to announce the arrival of Goldie Patricia Daly!” Daly wrote on his Instagram when his daughter was born. “She was born at 4:08 p.m. (ET) coming in at 8.2lbs & 20 inches long. Go Go and mom are doing great.”

He also took time to thank the doctors and other medical staff.

“The Daly family wants to send a special shout out to the incredibly brave & selfless medical staff at our hospital in New York and also the many courageous people on the front lines of this dreadful virus. We thank God not only for the safe birth of our daughter, but for their tireless work attending to so many in need,” the Voice coach wrote. “It is a bittersweet event for us as we are extremely grateful but also mindful of this unparalleled time in our history. We appreciate your well wishes and ask that you join us in praying for the many suffering around the world.”

Daly Shared Photos of His Family for Christmas

For the holiday, Daly shared photos of his family including his youngest daughter Goldie and his older children London, 6, Jack, 11, and Etta, 8. He shared the photos exclusively with Today.

“This is the only time I’ve seen them hug each other,” Daly joked on the Today show. “Hashtag Blessed.”

He also took to Instagram to show off a funny post about Lionel Richie, writing, “Screw you 2020. Finally something that breaks through your wretched ugliness & brings pure happiness & joy. That is the magic of [Lionel Richie]. No more smelling like goodbye for me, it’s all HELLO now!”

Richie commented with laughing-face emojis and wrote, “the caption.. lol love it.”

