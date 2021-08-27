Carson Daly Says He Wouldn’t Join Team Blake Shelton On ‘The Voice’

Over the ten years that “The Voice” has been on television, host Carson Daly and coach Blake Shelton have grown very close.

Daly even officiated Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s wedding in July. But, Daly says if he were a contestant on “The Voice,” he wouldn’t pick Shelton as his coach. “I would choose John Legend,” he told The Wrap.

“You probably thought I was gonna say Blake because we’re close, but that’s why I wouldn’t want to be on his team. Because I know him too well. He offers me nothing,” Daly added. The host also told the outlet that his audition song would be something from the “80s and 90s R&B world,” so maybe Team Legend is a good fit for him after all.

Ariana Grande Will Join As a Coach This Season

Pop superstar Ariana Grande announced that she’d be joining season 21 of “The Voice” back in March with an Instagram post. “Surprise !!! I am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining,” she wrote in the caption.

She joins returning coaches Shelton, Legend, and Kelly Clarkson. Grande recently revealed that her advisor for this season’s Battle Rounds will be Tony-Award winner Kristin Chenoweth. In a video shared to Instagram, Grande said of Chenoweth, “I don’t have words, she is so incredible.”

“I’m proud to see you teach. Your team is kick-butt, girl,” Chenoweth replied.

Kelly Clarkson Has Been Singing Grande’s Praises

In an appearance on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon,” fellow coach Kelly Clarkson spoke highly of Grande’s work on the show. “We’ve never had a coach like her,” she said. “In all of my seasons, I’ve never heard a coach talk about like, vocal health as much.”

She also added that Grande has brought her own brand of humor to the show. “She’s so funny, like very witty,” Clarkson told Fallon.

Shelton Joked That He’s Not Afraid of Grande Fans

Shelton, Legend, and former “The Voice” coach Nick Jonas appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to discuss the upcoming season and Grande joining the show.

“Ariana has a huge fanbase and they are fervent, and if they show up to vote, then we’re all in trouble,” Legend said. Clarkson also joked that she was “terrified” of Grande’s potential to win. But Shelton, who has coached a whopping 8 winners of the show, says he isn’t scared.

“Ariana fans, bring it on! I’m not afraid of Ariana. They pay me to win,” Shelton said. “I just hope I don’t step on her. Look at her, she looks so tiny,” he added.

When Does the New Season Premiere?

“The Voice” will be back on NBC beginning Monday, September 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern. New episodes will then continue to air on Monday nights (8 p.m. – 10 p.m. Eastern) and Tuesday nights (8 p.m. – 9 p.m. Eastern) throughout the fall.

There will also be an audience for this season’s live episodes. The show’s ticket calendar says that more dates will be added soon. Attendance requirements include being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and having a negative COVID test result no more than 2 days prior to the live taping.

