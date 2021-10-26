‘The Voice’ Winner Carter Rubin Drops Debut Single, Music Video

Carter Rubin, season 19 champion of NBC’s “The Voice,” dropped his debut single and the music video for the song in late October 2021. Rubin was part of Team Gwen Stefani during the season, and he delivered her first win.

Rubin was the youngest male winner in “The Voice” history. He’s now 16 years old and has released his debut single titled “Horoscope.” His “Voice” coach supported the song on social media.

“I am SO proud of @carterjrubin for releasing his new song AND video #horoscope!!” Stefani tweeted. “Go check it out! Sending you love Carter #forevercoach.”

According to an Instagram video he posted on September 20, 2021, Rubin says his song is about “young love and dumb love.”

Rubin also hosted a music video watch party for the song when it released on October 22, 2021.

“GUYS! I’m releasing my first ever music video tomorrow and I’m hosting a little watch party!!!!,” he wrote. “click the YouTube link in my bio and join me … so we can chat, have some fun and watch the ‘horoscope’ music video together.”

The song and the video share the same astrological aesthetic, sticking with mostly purple and yellow hues and featuring astrological signs in the lyric video as a way to connect with the lyrics.

In the song’s lyrics, Rubin sings that he used to always check the relationship horoscope for himself and his ex but he’s moved on and doesn’t need to do that anymore. Later, he sings that their “futures never were aligned.”

The song has a 2-minute runtime.

“Horoscope” was also shared by the “The Voice” official Twitter page alongside the comment “Listening to this on repeat for the rest of the day.”

Rubin Thanked His Team

Rubin took some time to thank his entire team for the help with releasing his single and music video. He thanked Republic Records as well as a number of people at the label and then went on to thank his management and his team of producers and co-writers on the song.

“We created magic in that studio & none of this would’ve been possible without them,” he wrote. “Big thanks to the very talented people that took the aesthetic in my head and brought it to life in my photoshoot and video.”

He also thanked “The Voice.”

“And of course my forever coach @gwenstefani !!!!! thank u for the continued love and support, horoscope means the UNIVERSE to me u guys. and now it’s urs. stream. download. feel something. thanks for going on this journey with me,” he wrote.

He’s also trying to manifest an MTV award for the song, according to one Instagram post.

“First vma? the horoscope love I’ve gotten in the past 14 years is just BEYOND. i love u all and be sure to tune in to the music video premiere,” Rubin wrote.

Fans who responded to Rubin’s tweets about the song showed nothing but support for the young artist.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on NBC.

