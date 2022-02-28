‘The Voice’ Champion Set to Open for Blake Shelton

Carter Rubin won NBC’s “The Voice” in 2020 alongside team Gwen Stefani. Now, Rubin will be joining Stefani’s husband, Blake Shelton, on tour for one date.

“!!!!! so stoked to announce that I’m opening up for the big man @blakeshelton with my bro @DavidJCountry on sat 3/12 at @OleRedOrlando,” Rubin wrote on Twitter. “& we keep the party going on sun 3/13 with our own acoustic set get ready Orlando.”

The date is part of Shelton’s “Ole Red’s Spring Blake Tour 2022.”

Rubin Has Released a Single

!!!!! so stoked to announce that i’m opening up for the big man @blakeshelton with my bro @DavidJCountry on sat 3/12 at @OleRedOrlando 🤠🤠 & we keep the party going on sun 3/13 with our own acoustic set 💥 get ready orlando pic.twitter.com/ttGE2EVgbs — Carter Rubin (@carterjrubin) February 26, 2022

Rubin released a single, “Horoscope,” in October 2021.

“I am SO proud of @carterjrubin for releasing his new song AND video #horoscope!!” Stefani tweeted. “Go check it out! Sending you love Carter #forevercoach.”

According to an Instagram video he posted on September 20, 2021, Rubin says his song is about “young love and dumb love.”

Rubin also hosted a music video watch party for the song when it released on October 22, 2021.

“GUYS! I’m releasing my first ever music video tomorrow and I’m hosting a little watch party!!!!,” he wrote. “click the YouTube link in my bio and join me … so we can chat, have some fun and watch the ‘horoscope’ music video together.”

The song and the video share the same astrological aesthetic, sticking with mostly purple and yellow hues and featuring astrological signs in the lyric video as a way to connect with the lyrics.

The lyrics of the song talk about checking relationship horoscopes for his ex and himself, but he says he doesn’t do that anymore. Later, he sings that their “futures never were aligned.”

Stefani Helped Rubin Following ‘The Voice’ Win

Following his win, according to the Riverhead News-Review, Stefani set Rubin up with a lawyer and a talent manager so he would have a successful start to his career. Rubin also said he was still in contact with Stefani.

“I’m very excited to move into the next chapter,” he told the outlet in July 2021. “I have a team of producers and writers in New York and a management team out in L.A., and I’m still in touch with Gwen. So things are definitely lining up.”

He has also been adjusting to singing now that his voice has become a bit lower since his time on “The Voice.”

“I’ve been kind of adjusting to this lower part of my range that I now have,” Rubin said. “I’ve seen a lot of improvements in that area.”

Rubin also aims to write his own music. In December 2020, Rubin sat down with TV Insider to discuss his career.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” he told the outlet at the time. “I feel victorious. It still hasn’t hit me yet. I’m still in shock, but so grateful and blessed to have gotten to this point. I’m still trying to comprehend what just happened.”

He added, “Well, Gwen has encouraged me to start writing some music, and that’s definitely what I plan on doing. I have some songs in the folder that I want to record. I definitely want to get in the studio and start putting music out there for people to hear, and then, once COVID is over, I want to perform in front of live audiences again.”

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, which is pretty much a given, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ Finalist Releases Music Video With Coach