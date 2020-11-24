WATCH: 14-Year-Old ‘Prodigy’ Carter Rubin Amazes Coaches on ‘The Voice’

On the second Knockout episode of NBC’s The Voice, 14-year-old Carter Rubin performed “You Say” against Chloe Hogan, and the coaches were amazed with both performers once again.

Carter Rubin first amazed the coaches during his Blind Audition when he chose to sing “Before You Go” by Lewis Capaldi. He only got two of the coaches to turn around, but once they saw how young he was, the other coaches were upset that they hadn’t turned their chairs.

Now, Rubin showed off once again for the coaches, leaving them with a hard decision about who to choose for the knockout winner.

Rubin Sang “You Say” for the Knockout Round

John Legend was immediately impressed with Rubin, and Stefani was also nodding along right away.

When he started hitting the more powerful notes of the song, however, all the coaches were impressed. Legend and Stefani both cheered for Rubin, and Kelly Clarkson looked absolutely shocked by what was coming out of his mouth.

“Oh my God, okay,” Clarkson said, sounding like she was tearing up before Rubin was even done singing. She started laughing after the song as well.

When Chloe Hogan started singing “Weak,” Blake Shelton and Stefani were both excited from the very first note. She even got a standing ovation from Legend, who began dancing during her performance.

The Coaches Told Rubin They Were Impressed With His Performance

This Knockout Round was yet another hard choice for Stefani, who already threatened to quit earlier in the season when she had to choose between two extremely talented performers.

“What the hell?” Stefani said when they were both done singing. “What am I gonna do? I give up, I don’t know what to do.”

Clarkson said, “Carter, I thought I was going to have my makeup artist come out here and fix everything that’s happening right now. That’s like a finale performance, it broke me in the most amazing of ways, and I’m still, like, about to cry.”

Clarkson also enjoyed Hogan’s performance, though she said she thought Rubin was better.

“I think for you, Carter, because of your age, it’s very exciting to see what you can do, and you sing as skilled as anybody on this show,” Shelton added. “It’s unbelievable.” He thought that Hogan’s performance was stronger, and he said he wished he had a steal.

Legend also enjoyed both performances and commented that he had a steal left in his back pocket, “Carter, you actually nailed it. You are a prodigy, you are special because of your age.”

Stefani didn’t know who to pick to keep on her team going into the final rounds of the competition, calling Rubin her “son” and her “child.”

Eventually, Stefani picked Rubin. Hogan was stolen by Legend, meaning both singers will continue in the competition.

“The universe knew I was supposed to work with Chloe,” Legend said after stealing her away. “Because she was just flawless, and stylish, and grateful. She’s perfect for Team Legend.”

