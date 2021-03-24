Carter Rubin, ‘The Voice’: Where Is The Season 19 Winner Today?

The Best of Voice Champion Carter Rubin's Performances – The Voice 2020From the Blind Auditions to the finale of The Voice, it's the best performances from Carter Rubin. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » Watch The Voice Mondays 8/7c on NBC! » Stream Now: bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The… 2020-12-17T20:00:06Z

Last year, Carter Rubin won Season 19 of The Voice, making him the youngest-ever male winner. Rubin was coached by Gwen Stefani during his time on the show.

In December, Rubin, who is just 15, sat down with TV Insider to discuss his career and what’s next for the teen sensation.

Asked how he felt after his big win, Rubin shared, “I’m feeling pretty good. I feel victorious. It still hasn’t hit me yet. I’m still in shock, but so grateful and blessed to have gotten to this point. I’m still trying to comprehend what just happened.”

Asked what his upcoming plans are, Rubin shared, “Well, Gwen has encouraged me to start writing some music, and that’s definitely what I plan on doing. I have some songs in the folder that I want to record. I definitely want to get in the studio and start putting music out there for people to hear, and then, once COVID is over, I want to perform in front of live audiences again.”

He Has Been Recording Videos on Social Media

According to Screen Rant, Rubin has stayed busy since winning Season 19 of The Voice.

As made evident by his Instagram, Rubin has been busy creating videos of himself performing songs and a variety of covers.

As the outlet noted, when Shelton had a recent interview, he said that Rubin “has the potential to have a very big career beyond winning ‘The Voice’, and revealed that Gwen Stefani had already connected Carter with her own management team.”

What to Know About Carter Rubin?

What is there to know about Rubin?

According to Country Living, the singer hails from Long Island, New York.

The outlet added that Rubin was bullied at school. Before performing “You Say” on the show, he shared with audiences, “Being a 14-year-old boy in middle school-slash-high school that sings, not very athletic… most boys my age their voices have already dropped down,” he said. “So I have been picked on by other kids for being this different, unique individual.”

“As I get older, I realize being unique isn’t a bad thing,” he added.

Some things fans may not know is that Rubin’s grandfather was a backup vocalist and guitarist for the rock group Jay and the Americans– they’re known for the song “Come a Little Bit Closer” and “This Magic Moment.”

In an interview with TVLine, Rubin was asked, when he was standing next to Jim Ranger, if he was trying not to throw up.

He replied, “Well, I was definitely nervous, but I just kind of went in with the mindset like, “OK, whatever happens happens.” He says that Gwen told him, “Just remember, this is a moment in your life. And no matter what happens, you have such a big future ahead of you.” So I already felt like a winner. And then Carson Daly called my name, and I just collapsed. I couldn’t believe it.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

