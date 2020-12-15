Carter Rubin on ‘The Voice’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Season 19 of NBC’s hit singing reality competition The Voice has brought a lot of new talent to light, and Carter Rubin is one of the young performers the show has highlighted so far.

Each time Rubin performs, he amazes the coaches and viewers with his emotional performances. Over the weeks, he’s become a fan-favorite choice to win the show for Team Gwen.

Rubin has caught the attention of all the coaches including Gwen Stefani’s fiance Blake Shelton. In a recent interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Shelton said he believes that Rubin is the one to beat when it comes to the season finale of The Voice. Of course, coaches Kelly Clarkson and John Legend are also both impressed with Rubin.

Here’s what you should know about Carter Rubin:

1. He Got Two Chair Turns at His Audition

Carter Rubin Is 14 and Delivers on Lewis Capaldi's "Before You Go" – The Voice Blind Auditions 2020

Though his voice was impressive from the start of his blind audition, Carter Rubin only got two coaches to turn their chairs for him: Gwen Stefani and John Legend.

For the Blind Audition, Rubin sang “Before You Go” by Lewis Capaldi.

“You do not look like your voice!” Stefani told him after his song. Later on in the season, she told him she had been expecting an older woman to be the one singing when she turned her chair. Clarkson told him that his smile was the cutest she’d seen in her life and complimented his dimples.

Ultimately, Rubin chose to go with Team Gwen for his time on The Voice, and unlike some of the other contestants, he has not been a part of any other team throughout the season.

2. He Has Been Singing Since He Was 7 Years Old

Rubin has been singing since he was 7 years old, and he auditioned for America’s Got Talent when he was just 11 or 12, according to Newsday. He did not get through at that time, but he eventually did make it onto The Voice.

He has also faced bullying because of his interest in the arts and lack of interest in sports, he told the coaches during the package before his performance of “You Say” by Lauren Daigle.

“Being a 14-year-old boy in middle school-slash-high school that sings, not very athletic… most boys my age their voices have already dropped down,” he said. “So I have been picked on by other kids for being this different, unique individual.”

He added that he likes being unique now and appreciates that he’s not like everyone else.

3. His Grandfather is Famous

Rubin comes from a musical family, though his parents don’t sing, he told the coaches at his Blind Audition.

That being said, Rubin’s grandfather, Ric Mango, was a guitarist and sang backup vocals for Jay and the Americans (unofficially) over 50 years ago. He also fronted the Ric Mango Orchestra for years, according to Newsday. Mango could be seen during Rubin’s blind audition segment, as he appeared with the family virtually in order to watch the audition.

“I think I got the singing gene from him,” Rubin told the coaches.

4. He Plays Music With His Family & is Close With His Brother

Rubin is close with his family, and he’s especially close to his brother, Jack. Jack was diagnosed with autism when he was two years old, Rubin told the coaches during his blind auditions.

He’s also posted about his brother on Instagram and dedicated one of his performances to him during the Voice live shows.

“Thanks for showing me what kindness, compassion and love looks like,” Rubin wrote in a post for his brother’s birthday. “You are seriously the best brother I could possibly ask for. Enjoy being 19, you old man!”

5. Rubin’s Family Operates a Non-Profit Organization

Rubin’s family operates Families In Arms, a non-profit organization that was created in honor of Jack Rubin.

“Our mission is to give families of children with Autism the opportunity to create memories that go far beyond the walls of therapy,” the website reads.

They also write that the inspiration for the nonprofit was to create memories with Jack so it wouldn’t be “only Autism that he remembers when he looks back on his life as a kid, or the many hours of hard work and therapy.”

The Voice season finale airs on Tuesday, December 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

