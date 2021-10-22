‘Voice’ Champ Cassadee Pope Talks Staying In Touch With Blake Shelton

Relationships cultivated on the set of NBC’s “The Voice” can be lifelong and lead to friendships between coaches and their teammates, and sometimes that leads to a mentor-mentee relationship as well.

Cassadee Pope, who was a winner of the show back in season 3, was on Blake Shelton’s team when she was on “The Voice.” She recently told Us Weekly that she does stay in touch with Shelton, though they do not speak as often as they have in the past.

Mostly, she revealed that they stay in touch “a little bit here and there.”

Pope Says Shelton Is ‘Busy’

Pope says she has talked to Shelton some, but he’s a pretty busy guy so she doesn’t have a chance to speak with him very often, according to Us Weekly.

“He’s a busy guy,” she shared. “But… you know, he’s been super supportive, he had me premiere my album [Stages] at an album release party a couple years ago at Ole Red downtown and he let me use his venue for that.”

When it comes to knowing personal details about Shelton’s intimate wedding to Gwen Stefani, Pope said she couldn’t share any details because she hadn’t heard them.

“I’m sure I’ll run into him at some point,” she told the outlet. “He can talk about his wedding, I can talk about my album that’s coming out.”

Pope recently released her album “Thrive,” which she announced on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

“I’m so honored to be revealing that on your show,” she told Clarkson in July 2021. “I’m so proud of it. During the pandemic, I did a lot of reflecting like everybody, I’m sure, and just kind of incorporating more of my pop-punk roots into my music now… pop-punk has always been a part of my sound as well.”

Shelton Sent a Gift to a Former Teammate

Pope is not the only former “Voice” contestant with whom Blake Shelton stays in touch. “The Voice” season 2 winner RaeLynn recently shared that Shelton sent her a gift when she got home from the hospital with her baby, Daisy.

“They’ve been so sweet, and when Daisy was born they sent this huge thing of flowers,” RaeLynn said, according to People. “Gwen and Blake have been so sweet about her.”

She added, “Every once in awhile, you just meet somebody that you are like, ‘This person is going to be in my life for the rest of my life,’ and I just know that I am going to know that person. I knew that right when I met Blake, he was somebody that I knew would be in my life forever and be a constant friend and a constant mentor.”

She says she considers herself lucky because she has been able to foster her connection with Shelton and he has continued to help her advance her career and advocate for her.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

