‘The Voice’ Country Champion Embraces ‘Emo’ on New Tour

Cassadee Pope was crowned the winner of NBC’s “The Voice” back in season 3, which aired in 2012. Now, the star is set to go out on tour in a genre she’s not always involved with.

Pope announced the tour, which is a cruise and is titled “Emo’s Not Dead,” and the dates on her Twitter feed.

“An emo cruise? I’m not excited… IM FREAKING OUT,” she wrote. “Thank you @Mattcutshall for having me be a part of this! Get your tickets for the #EmosNotDeadCruise TOMORROW (Friday) at 12pm ET.”

Other acts on the tour include Dashboard Confessional, Underoath, New Found Glory, Plain White T’s, Thursday, Silverstein, Hawthorne Heights, William Ryan Key, Emery, and two live emo bands named Your Broken Hero and The Emo Band.

The cruise takes place from November 8, 2022 to November 12, 2022.

Pope Released a Pop-Punk Album in 2021

In 2021, Pope released “Thrive,” her first pop-punk album. She appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” where she talked about the album and revealed the name.

“It’s called ‘Thrive,’” Pope shared with Clarkson. “And I’m so honored to be revealing that on your show. I’m so proud of it. During the pandemic, I did a lot of reflecting like everybody, I’m sure, and just kind of incorporating more of my pop-punk roots into my music now… pop-punk has always been a part of my sound as well.”

She also shared that she wrote her first song on the album, “What the Stars See,” during a Zoom songwriting call.

“I was sitting on our deck and it was a starry night here in Nashville, and I just looked up and I was like, ‘man, the stars can really see everything,’” Pope shared. “It just reminded me of all the times I’ve been through a breakup or lost a friend, of all those people who are not in your lives anymore, you used to know everything about them and all of a sudden, you know nothing.”

Pope Calls the Album ‘Y’allternative’

In November 2021, Pope spoke with Heavy about her new album as well, revealing that she calls it “Y’allternative,” as it blends genres between pop-punk, rock, and country music.

She shared with Heavy that she loved pop-punk and that she was in a rock group called Hey Monday, which formed in 2008.

“I’ve just always loved Blink-182’s sensibility and the catchiness of even just like the guitar licks and bass licks and the drum fills,” Pope told Heavy at the time. “And I love the kind of spunky approach Shania [Twain] takes to singing.”

Pope also revealed that she plans to go on tour in 2022 with her new album. The tickets to the Thrive tour are available for purchase now, and the tour starts in February 2022. It will wrap up in early April 2022.

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, which is pretty much a given, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

