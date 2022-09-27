‘The Voice’ Cast Member Falls Off the Stage During Concert

Blake Shelton isn’t the only country music superstar with ties to “The Voice.” A good friend of his, Tim McGraw, along with his legendary wife, Faith Hill, were key advisors on “The Voice” in season 11. They served as advisors for all four coaches, which included Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys.

If McGraw ever makes another blooper reel, he might want to include a clip of himself falling off the stage during a September 17, 2022 concert at Boots in the Park in Tempe, Arizona. The “I Like It, I Love It” singer was physically unharmed after tumbling backwards into the crowd. But his ego may have taken a bit of a bruising.

As can be seen in the clip, McGraw got down on one knee to gesture toward his band during a guitar solo. The 55-year-old was okay on the way down. But when attempting to get back up, he seemed to struggle a bit. As he tried to regain his balance, he went tipping off the back of the stage, where security and fans were quick to help him recover his stance.

McGraw did not appear to be hurt or embarrassed. He turned the moment into an opportunity to greet the crowd members personally, a move which many fans highly respected. “One hell of a show and guy,” wrote the fan who posted the video on TikTok. Another viewer commented, “McGraw dont drink before your show.” Someone else posted, “I’m glad he’s ok. He looks exhausted, that AZ heat ain’t no joke.”

YouTube fans also had a lot to say about the tumble. One viewer posted, “He absolutely kept his composure!!! Thank Goodness he landed softly on his feet 🥰” Another fan wrote, “I’m glad he was ok and nothing was broken. That was very nice of the fans to help him. It was great to see Tim McGraw give some love back to his fans.”

According to The Huffington Post, this is not the first time McGraw has taken a spill into the crowd he was performing for. The outlet posted a video of the “Highway Don’t Care” singer performing at a 2016 concert at Nevada’s Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena. As he was schmoozing the crowd while crooning, “All I Want Is a Life,” he suddenly slipped and disappeared into the crowd. The country superstar didn’t miss a beat as he got back up, kept on singing, and continued to shake fans’ hands.

McGraw is not only into singing, but also acting. He recently starred alongside Hill in The Paramount+ limited series, “1883: The Road West.” The show is a prequel to the hit series “Yellowstone,” that is set in the post-Civil War era. In the show, McGraw and Hill played husband and wife, James and Margaret Dutton.

In a May 20 interview with Variety, McGraw shared another potentially embarrassing moment, which occurred on the set of 1883. He confessed, “There were a few times that my wife forced me to take a shower while we were shooting , because I wanted to stay in character as best I could…She’s like, ‘I don’t care about Method. You stink!’”

