‘The Voice’ Cast Mourns a ‘Deeply Felt’ Loss

Several cast members from “The Voice” are mourning a “deeply felt” loss — Queen Elizabeth died on September 8 at the age of 96 and tributes to long-serving monarch are pouring in from “The Voice” family.

Here’s how various “Voice” cast members are remembering Queen Elizabeth II.

Stevie Nicks, Celine Dion, Gavin Rossdale & More Posted Tributes

Season seven mentor Stevie Nicks penned a tribute on Instagram to Queen Elizabeth where she called the late monarch “an unforgettable woman.”

Nicks wrote:

Elizabeth became Queen on February 6, 1952. Can you imagine having a job for that long? She said, "My whole life will be devoted to your service — whether it is long or short." She would never look away. She knew when to get in the way — and she knew when to get out of the way to think about what she would do next. She was very smart and very beautiful and she made it very clear to all the brilliant men that surrounded her that she was teh Queen and they were not. She showed all women how strong they could be — for 70 years, she did this. She inspired me. She was an annointed Queen, a beautiful Queen and an unforgettable woman. The world is an empty place without her.

Season 12 mentor Celine Dion wrote in her tribute that the queen was “such a graceful, elegant woman of extraordinary kindness.”

Dion’s tribute reads, “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was such a graceful, elegant, woman of extraordinary kindness. She dedicated her life to public service, tirelessly helping others in need. She truly was an inspiration of strength and dignity for so many, and her loss will be deeply felt throughout the entire world… we will all miss her. My sincere condolences to The Royal Family and to everyone who loved and cherished her. Celine xx.”

“Am sad about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. I had the honor of meeting her,” wrote season five mentor Cher. “I was in a long line of people waiting to meet her, yet when she got to me, she asked me pertinent questions and seemed genuinely interested in talking to me. She was a bull and happy she had a great sense of humor.”

Season eight mentor Ellie Goulding posted two tributes. In the first one, she wrote, “This seemed inconceivable… a remarkable woman. 70 years of service as the Head of State. The UK’s longest serving monarch. Grace, strength, duty… in times of constant flux. Hard to imagine this country without you. I will tell Arthur all about you, all the time. Goodnight, Your Majesty.”

She later posted a video of herself performing for the Queen, which she called “one of the greatest honors” of her life.

Season seven mentor Gavin Rossdale photoshopped the queen’s profile to add some resplendent tattoos and wrote, “Her majesty Queen Elizabeth —

🖤. She’s been our figurehead my entire life. The older I got the more I appreciated her role in the world. Tradition is a cornerstone of culture and I’m forever grateful to have grown up in England – from the London street life to the Royal Family and everything in between.”

Other past cast members who posted tributes include Bebe Rexha, Graham Nash, Hillary Scott and Ryan Tedder.

Queen Elizabeth Lived to be 96 Years Old

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Per the official Royal Family Twitter account, Queen Elizabeth II died “peacefully at Balmoral,” which is her Scotland home, on September 8.

Her son and the new King of England, King Charles III, released a statement that reads:

The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.

Just two days prior to her death, Queen Elizabeth appointed new Prime Minister Liz Truss, who said in a brief statement outside of Downing St. after the news of Queen Elizabeth’s death broke (via the Los Angeles Times), “Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built. Our country has grown and flourished under her reign. Britain is the great country it is today because of her. … It is a day of great loss, but Queen Elizabeth II leaves a great legacy.”

“The Voice” will return for its 22nd season on Monday, September 9 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.

