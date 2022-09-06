Fans Worry About ‘Voice’ Cast Member After Emotional Bathtub Video: ‘Divorce Isn’t Easy’

Country music star, Kelsea Ballerini, was known as the fifth coach on season 15 of “The Voice” when she was given the opportunity to mentor rejected contestants as they competed for a second chance on “The Comeback Stage.” She was also Kelly Clarkson’s “Battle Advisor” in season 16, and later sat in for Clarkson when she was ill, according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

Both Clarkson and Ballerini have come to understand the pain of divorce. Clarkson’s divorce from Brandon Blackstock was final in March, 2022, although they are still ironing out some details.

Ballerini filed for divorce from Morgan Evans on August 26, 2022, according to court records obtained by Heavy. The couple had been married for five years.

Ballerini Is Going Through ‘A Complex Time’

On Saturday, September 3, Ballerini posted a mournful TikTok video in which she is sitting nude in a bathtub, with smudged eye makeup, as if she has been crying. She captioned the video with “a complex time.”

In the background, Katie Gregson-MacLeod’s song “Complex” is playing, as Ballerini seems to be struggling with the weight of the lyrics: “I’m wearing his boxers / I’m being a good wife. We won’t be together / But maybe the next life/I’m being a cool girl / I’m keeping it so tight. I carry him home while my friends have a good night. I need him like water, he thinks that I’m alright.”

Ballerini has an agonized expression on her face throughout the video. At the end, she plunges her head underwater just as the lyrics “it’s hopeless” play.

Fans Are Concerned

Fans are not quite sure what to make of the video. Clearly, Ballerni is struggling with her emotions, but is this just a creative expression of those emotions, or a cry for help?

Many fans tried to console the “Peter Pan” singer. One wrote, “It’s a reroute from the universe- may not make sense now but it will once you get to where you’re going!! Sending big love 💕,” Another fan commented, “Going through divorce isn’t easy. Thinking of you. Know your fans are always here.”

One concerned supporter wrote, “I’m so sorry. it’s the hardest thing to go through. it’s a death, you have to work through it. praying for you.” Another offered, “You look so sad. You aren’t alone, I promise.”

“My heart is breaking for you, you are being so brave and it’s so inspiring how open and vulnerable you are being. New beginnings,” another poster wrote. Someone else offered this advice: “Let yourself feel. Even the lowest lows help you to heal. Healing is not linear. Take your time.”

Ballerini & Mental Health

Bellerini has been an advocate for mental health. In May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month, she posted a video on Instagram advocating the charitable organization she launched called “Feel Your Way Through.”

She also encouraged fans to take care of their mental health. She said in the video, “I’ve been privileged and lucky in my life, which I have really shared more over the last few years. I’ve been lucky and privileged to have access to the tools that I’ve needed to heal. So, I started the ‘Feel Your Way Through Fund,’ and basically it is a charitable fund that at the end of every year I will donate all the money to different charities and foundations that I’ve researched.”

Ballerini did not go into detail about her particular struggles or what she needed to heal from. However, before signing off she advised, “If you can’t donate, just check on a friend, check on yourself, and if you personally are going through something right now, I just want to tell you that you are perfect and you are not alone. Whatever it is, you will get through it and learn more about yourself from it, and I am just sending you love.”

Interestingly, a vast majority of the comments on her TikTok video reflected these sentiments.

