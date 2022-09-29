‘The Voice’ Cast Mourns Loss of a ‘Special’ Artist

Coaches and advisers from “The Voice” are mourning the loss of a huge member of the musical community — rapper Coolio, who died at the age of 59 of a suspected heart attack, according to TMZ, who first reported the news of Coolio’s death.

Here is how “Voice” cast members are honoring the late rapper:

Cee-Lo Green Said Performing With Coolio Was ‘An Honor’

Former coach Cee-Lo posted a lengthy tribute alongside a video of them performing together, writing, “Once again you see I’ve been up close and personal, eye contact and embraced by the G’s! It ain’t no secret I’ma real one and we recognize each other. I performed this classic at the big homies request and it was an honor because everybody loved Coolio he was special in his own right. Condolences go out to his beloved… #respect much love to LV as well.”

Green also wrote in two other Instagram posts, “No matter how big your house is, how recent your car is or how big your bank account is, our graves will always be the same size. Stay humble” and “Life is like a book. Some chapters are sad, some happy and some very exciting. But if you never turn the page, you will never know what the next chapter holds.”

Season 20 adviser and prolific rapper Snoop Dogg posted a photo of himself with Coolio and wrote, “Gangstas paradise. RIP.”

Season nine adviser Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott wrote on her Instagram stories “Rest in paradise, Coolio” with a crying emoji.

Other celebrities who remembered Coolio include Weird Al, who posted a photo of them together, the cast of “Charmed,” on which he played a demon, and many other actors and musicians.

“Coolio played a demon on Charmed. He was kind, funny, professional and of course — so talented. Gone too soon,” wrote Alyssa Milano, and her co-star Holly Marie Combs posted a tribute to her Instagram stories.

Actor Lou Diamond Phillips wrote on Twitter, “I am absolutely stunned. Coolio was a friend and one of the warmest, funniest people I’ve ever met. We spent an amazing time together making Red Water in Capetown and we loved going head to head in the kitchen. He was one of a kind. Epic, Legendary and I’ll miss him. #RIPCoolio.”

“Peaceful journey, brother,” wrote musician Questlove on Twitter.

Actor Kel Mitchell, who worked with Coolio on “All That” (and also Coolio wrote the theme song for “Kenan and Kel”) posted a lengthy tribute to Instagram.

Mitchell wrote:

Rest in Heaven @coolio! We recently spoke a few months ago laughing and having such a good time. So many great memories with you bro! That time first meeting you on “All That” cracking up in a Good Burger Sketch then you bringing me on stage after your performance to freestyle. Then later creating the legendary Kenan and Kel theme song for @kenanthompson and I. You did an interview the day of filming the intro on Big Boys Neighborhood and all of Los Angeles was at Universal Studios city walk it was a party!!

That time you heard about the Good Burger Pop up in Los Angeles and you hit me and the team up and said you wanted to make it part of your birthday weekend and we chopped it up! Last thing you told me when we last spoke a few months ago you told me you loved how I keep things positive and to keep doing that. I will Coolio, and thank you for sharing your light and your talent with us all and thank you for inspiring so many in your lyrics. Be at peace in the hands of our Heavenly Father and praying God comforts your family during this time. Much love bro!!!

Actress Melissa Joan Hart posted a photo of the time she worked with Coolio on “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” and wrote, “”I had the amazing honor to work and play with @coolio a few times and he was always down for a chat, a complete gentleman and a ton of fun to hang with. What a loss! Rest In Peace!”

Rapper Ice T wrote on Twitter, “All these podcasts and press people asking me for a comment on my homies’s death….. ‘I can’t believe it.’ That’s it. Smh 💔 #Coolio.”

“My deepest condolences go out to the family, friends & fans on the loss of @Coolio. This photo from when we did @ABCNetwork #GreatestHits together. Awesome guy who will be missed. #Coolio,” wrote artist Bret Michaels on Twitter.

The Suspected Cause of Death is a Heart Attack

TMZ first reported that Coolio was found lying on the floor at his friend’s house in Los Angeles and the paramedics were called. They later pronounced him dead at the scene.

Law enforcement told TMZ that no drugs or drug paraphernalia were found on the scene and an autopsy will determine the official cause of death, though Coolio’s manager Jarez told TMZ that Coolio suffered a heart attack.

“We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away Wednesday afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly. Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers,” said Coolio’s talent manager Sheila Finegan in a statement.

“The Voice” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.

READ NEXT: ‘Voice’ Star: My Dreams Have Been ‘Shredded into Pieces’