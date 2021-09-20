Which Contestants Are Back Again on The Voice 2021?

If you’re a fan of reality singing competitions, you may see a few familiar faces on this week’s premiere of “The Voice.”

Season 21 of the reality singing competition will feature Ariana Grande as a new coach and will kick off with a two-hour premiere on Monday, September 20. The show will then air again Tuesday night, and follow the same schedule moving forward.

Here are the competitors who will be showcasing their skills on “The Voice” who viewers may recognize from other reality competitions:

Jeremy Rosado

As pointed out by MJS Big Blog, Jeremy Rosado, who finished in the Top 13 on Season 11 of “American Idol”, will be auditioning for “The Voice” this go around.

According to the outlet, he auditioned for “American Idol” four times before finally getting through to the next round. The Reality TV revealed that he has released two albums and one EP already.

According to American Idol Fandom, Rosado sang “I Know You Won’t” by Carrie Underwood for the wild-card round and he was selected to become a Top 13 finalist during his tenure on “Idol.”

Raquel Trinidad

Another contestant who auditioned for “Idol” and will be returning to “The Voice” for a second chance is Raquel Trinidad, who made it all the way to the top twenty in Season 18.

According to American Idol Fandom, Trinidad sang “Lovefool” by The Cardigans and “Tiny Dancer” by Elton John during her time in the Top 20. After that point, she was informed that she did not advance to the finalist stage and was eliminated.

Artists and Beyond reveals that Trinidad worked as a singing voice-over artist for Kate on “Dora the Explorer.”

Alex Lambert

MJS Big Blog reported that Alex Lambert also auditioned for “The Voice”, however, the outlet wrote: “Spoilers say he disappeared from the show early, so probably DID NOT TURN A CHAIR. Sad.”

The outlet pointed out that Lambert was clearly a prospect for some of the judges; Simon Fuller chose to cast him in the reality show “If I Can Dream”.

Contestants Competing on Both Shows

According to Yahoo, a number of contestants have competed on both “American Idol” and “The Voice.”

Sundance Head tried out for Season 6 of “Idol” and appeared once again on Season 11 of “The Voice.”

According to The List, Sundance Head signed with Republic Records after winning “The Voice.”

In a follow-up interview with The Houston Chronicle, the singer shared, “I win ‘The Voice’, and there’s no record, no single, nothing.”

Adam Levine subsequently told Sound Digest, “We work with these artists and give them this tremendous workshop and get them to the end of the show. We give these guys this incredible platform and this really rare thing, a lot of exposure and air time. Once we pass the torch, it is the record label that completely destroys that.”

During the same interview, Blake Shelton shared, “Every single one of those guys has fans and [the record label] manages to take a gimme and completely ignore it and do it the wrong way. It is their fault.”